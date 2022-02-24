History Matters: Remembering the Victims

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A lot has been said of how unsettled the past couple of years have been, at home and around the world. Now comes the war in Ukraine, a new calamity that feels like something from another time. “You know, there has not been a land war in Europe since the Nazis were defeated in 1945,” said University of San Francisco history professor Elliot Neaman. “That’s why the Ukrainians, I remember seeing some of the regular Kyiv citizens being interviewed, they just didn’t believe that this was actually going to happen.” Even for historians, this was a day...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO