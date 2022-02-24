ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
History Matters: Remembering the Victims

By Aaron Keck
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott and Aaron look back at great figures...

CBS San Francisco

Russia-Ukraine War Seems To Be History Repeating Itself

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A lot has been said of how unsettled the past couple of years have been, at home and around the world. Now comes the war in Ukraine, a new calamity that feels like something from another time. “You know, there has not been a land war in Europe since the Nazis were defeated in 1945,” said University of San Francisco history professor Elliot Neaman. “That’s why the Ukrainians, I remember seeing some of the regular Kyiv citizens being interviewed, they just didn’t believe that this was actually going to happen.” Even for historians, this was a day...
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
Axios

Putin’s allies abandon him over Ukraine invasion

Several of Russia's closest allies and former Soviet satellite states have sharply rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: As the Western world seeks to make Putin an international pariah, even his closest allies are resisting showing support for his assault on Ukraine. Driving...
