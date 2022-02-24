ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Immigrants Help Teams To Win At Work

By Adi Gaskell
 2 days ago
The value of immigrants to the economy has been a topic that I've touched on numerous times over the years. For instance, Wharton research points out that immigrant founders not only create jobs, but also bring considerable finance with them. The authors state that cross-border VC investment is now at record...

Forbes

Antagonizing The US While Flirting With Russia And China Isn’t The Smartest Playbook For Argentina

It’s easy to criticize the Alberto Fernández administration for appearing amateurish, particularly at political communication. It cannot be easy to deal with such an eclectic coalition as the Frente de Todos, especially when the fulcrum of power lies not with the president but with his second-in-command, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. Yet, Alberto’s informal style has landed him in trouble before, and such tendencies may be exacerbated on the international stage, particularly at a moment of extreme tension between global superpowers. Argentina has found itself in the middle of an escalation of a geopolitical conflict between the United States and Russia, whilst China is looking to consolidate its global influence. With the ar having gone beyond the Russian-Ukrainian border into a full sclae military conflict, Fernández took his official delegation to Moscow and Beijing a few weeks ago, where he held meetings with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Not long before, his Foreign Minister, Santiago Cafiero, made his way to Washington for a tête-à-tête with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. And throughout his presidency, Alberto and his Cabinet have made the case of courting European and South American leaders.
Wyoming News

How communities can help immigrants adapt to an American culture

After moving to the United States, each knock on the door precipitated a wave of fear in Daniel Min Redamwang. Trauma from the violence and harassment he felt in Malaysia lingered when the refugee from Myanmar landed in Columbia. Such damage is an unexpected consequence of changing countries after fleeing a war-torn country. But Redamwang found Columbia to be a welcoming city after he settled here in 2020 and grew...
Duluth News Tribune

Mayo researchers, community leaders develop new pandemic playbook in helping immigrant groups

ROCHESTER — In March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began spreading through the U.S., Mayo Clinic health experts and community leaders faced a daunting public health challenge: How to fashion an outreach effort that targeted immigrant and refugee communities, which were disproportionately affected by COVID-19. One of their first decisions was to throw away the old playbook.
TechCrunch

Asana’s new workflow tools help companies coordinate work across teams

Unlike project planning tools, which define the steps to complete a project, workflow tools help move work in a logical way. So instead of simply assigning tasks, a project manager can create a reusable workflow that includes all of the steps, data and tools to complete and approve a project, explained Alex Hood, chief product officer at Asana.
protocol.com

The US takes Russia's chips off the table

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how U.S. chip sanctions against Russia will impact the sector, dbt raises a huge funding round for its data tools and where the best and brightest in enterprise tech are headed next. Spin up. After years of taking a wait-and-see attitude toward cloud...
Forbes

Importance Of An Ecosystem To Deliver IT Solutions That Enable Today's Digital World

Steven Carlini, Vice President of Innovation and Data Center, Energy Management Business Unit, Schneider Electric. Every day, new conveniences seem to rise out of nowhere that greatly simplify the way we work, learn and live. Remember the days when we had to fill out personal checks and put them in the mail to pay bills, when we had to go to a car dealership to purchase a car or when we traveled to the office to have access to our work programs? All of these digital technologies are enabled by IT solutions. Today, we can pay bills, buy a car and work from anywhere using a phone, tablet or a PC. These are the front-end interface devices powered by a massive network of IT solutions that do all of the work in the background.
Motor1.com

Congrats, America: 100 Percent Energy Independence Has Been Reached

The United States has long been the world's top petroleum-consuming country, and not by a small margin either. In 2020, the US consumed an average of 18.1 million barrels of petroleum per day, far ahead of second-place China at approximately 14.2 million barrels. However, the US produced 18.6 million barrels per day in 2020 – 500,000 more barrels than it consumed. That hasn't happened in at least 70 years.
MedicalXpress

People from all major racial and ethnic minority groups in U.S. report frequent COVID-19-related discrimination

People from all major racial and ethnic minority population groups in the United States report experiencing more COVID-19-related discrimination than white adults, a new study shows. COVID-19-related discrimination includes experiences of being threatened or harassed based on someone's perception of another having COVID-19. To date, this is the largest study, with the most diverse participants, to examine discrimination related to COVID-19. The study was led by Paula D. Strassle, Ph.D., of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD), part of the National Institutes of Health, and was published in the American Journal of Public Health on Feb. 23, 2022.
