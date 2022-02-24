ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Should people with high cholesterol avoid eating fish?

By Louisa Richards
Medical News Today
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough fish contain small amounts of cholesterol, they are low in saturated fats and are suitable to eat if someone is watching their cholesterol levels. The beneficial omega-3 fatty acids in oily fish may also help prevent cardiovascular diseases associated with high cholesterol. Some people may wonder if they...

IN THIS ARTICLE
