Gonzaga rolled St. Mary’s when they faced the Gaels at home but it was a much different story on Saturday with a huge upset that shook college basketball. Saturday was truly insane throughout college basketball. Before the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs even took the floor on the road against the St. Mary’s Gaels, six teams ranked inside the top 10 had already lost on the day. And even though the Bulldogs beat their WCC rivals by almost 20 the last time they faced them, it was a different story on the Gaels’ home floor on senior night.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO