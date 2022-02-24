The Insider: The latest on UT's behind-the-scenes preparation to join the SEC

Grambling State denied a report late Wednesday night that said former Baylor head football coach Art Briles would be hired as the program's new offensive coordinator under first-year head coach Hue Jackson, according to an update from the Monroe (La.) News-Star. "There is no truth to this rumor," a Grambling...
More than likely, neither Vanderbilt nor Mississippi State have any shot to make the NCAA Tournament without claiming the SEC's automatic bid by virtue of a league tourney title in Tampa, Fla., next month. But Saturday's game between the Commodores and Bulldogs in Starkville, Miss., still holds significant ramifications as it relates to the conference standings.
Bruce Pearl's recent dominance over Rick Barnes and Tennessee was quelled Saturday, as Auburn's six-game winning streak over Tennessee was snapped in Knoxville in a 67-62 loss. Jabari Smith hung 27 points, but the Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) went more than eight minutes without a made basket in the second half, as they saw an 11-point lead evaporate. Here's everything Pearl said after Auburn's third straight road loss.
Kelly Gibson, who has held both national and regional leadership roles with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, joined Morgan Lewis as a partner and co-leader of the firm’s securities enforcement practice in New York and Philadelphia, according to a firm statement Monday. Gibson served as the acting deputy...
Tennessee Vols basketball head coach Rick Barnes met with the media over Zoom on Friday afternoon to preview UT's showdown with No. 3 Auburn on Saturday evening, discussing what challenges the duo of Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler present. Barnes also touched on how all of Tennessee's post players will...
Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is considered the nation’s top offensive tackle in the 2023 class. He has offers from across the country, and in the last month, narrowed down his list to seven schools. Among the contenders are Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Notre Dame,...
Carrying a 23-5 record and AP No. 6 ranking into Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, it became clear rather quickly for Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari that his Wildcats were going to have their hands full against No. 18 Arkansas. Despite trailing by double-digits in the first half and having to default to Oscar Tshiebwe for a heavy portion of their production on the day, Kentucky still nearly squeezed out a victory before enduring a 75-73 loss to the Razorbacks.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — It had been 27 games since Brandon Huntley-Hatfield made a 3-pointer. Since then, he had missed eight attempts. The 6-foot-10 freshman for No. 17 Tennessee was an unlikely hero Saturday when he connected early in the second half as the Volunteers trailed by 11 points. His shot ignited a 17-2 run that was instrumental in a 67-62 victory over No. 3 Auburn.
This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber and guards Markquis Nowell and Nijel Pack had to say after the Wildcats' 74-73 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. “I really thought our effort was great early and that's something that we all talked about the last two games is just come ready to play and we had to be better defensively. I thought we were better defensively early. They didn’t have a field goal at the first TV timeout. But the problem was instead of being up eight to two or whatever it was a little later. We made good passes, extra passes, we just didn't make the shots. And at that period, that was when we probably should have had it stretched out where they couldn't come back and credit to them. They're good. Obviously four in a row. I thought (Tyrese) Hunter’s poise and his passing, 10 assists, making the right plays was huge. Obviously (Caleb) Grill, the last time he went 1-for-12 and that was a layup. He has not shot the ball well but he got into a groove and 6-for-10 for three and also their bench. You look at the stats it's pretty obvious, 31 points from the bench to our six and then 15 second chance points to our four. But again we hung in there, we fought, we battled. We had a chance. I thought they were very physical with Nijel (Pack) on the last play but obviously we didn't get a call and we lost the ball. It’s just a tough circumstance. Our guys care, they battle. I think sometimes they try to win on their own. And we’ve got to really help each other if we're going to have a chance. I thought the free throws too, the first half again I think it was 13-for-18 or 12-for-18 at halftime. That kind of hurts because every extra point makes a big difference and those misses probably could’ve maybe avoided the rally from them or kept the momentum away from them.”
Two games back of .500, Ole Miss looked to change the tide when they hosted Texas A&M Saturday afternoon. However, the Rebels were unable to do so as the Aggies came into Oxford and defeated Ole Miss 76-66. The loss drops Ole Miss to 13-16 (4-12 SEC) and ensures that...
Kansas basketball is set to hit the road on Saturday for its rematch with Baylor. The first time around, the Jayhawks blew out the Bears, 83-59, in Lawrence with a dominant performance. Ahead of Saturday's game, Bill Self met with the media to discuss the matchup and KU. Here's a rundown of some notable topics covered by Self...
The Stanford Cardinal men’s basketball team had a full week to shake off the two losses in their final two home games. Yet in Saturday’s trip across the Bay to Berkeley, Stanford played one of its worst performances all season. The Cardinal missed 22 of its first 24 shots en route to a 53-39 loss.
OXFORD, Miss. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team hits the road to take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday inside the SJB Pavilion. The Aggies (17-11, 6-9 SEC) got back in to the win column Tuesday with a 91-77 victory over Georgia. The 91 points were the most by the Aggies against an SEC opponent since scoring 92 at Tennessee on Jan. 9, 2016. A&M was led by Quenton Jackson and Henry Coleman III, who combined to score 46 points on 17-of-17 shooting. Jackson matched his career high with 31 points and was 11-of-11 from the floor, becoming the second Aggie in program history to shoot 100% (min. 10 attempts) in a single game.
Just six games into its 2022 season, the Nebraska baseball team is working hard to shake off some troubling trends, but so far, has been unable to do so. In Saturday’s 8-3 loss to No. 17 TCU, it was more of the same from the Huskers — shaky starting pitching and a lack of offense again were the Huskers’ undoing in dropping the series to the Horned Frogs.
In a continued effort to strive for the most accurate ratings possible, the 247Sports transfer rankings council has used the last few weeks — as the portal has finally slowed down — to identify players who need rankings adjustments. Factors that went into this process include new intel (as transfers have enrolled) and more time to watch film and dig into advanced data.Those ratings matter because 247Sports now ranks Team Transfer classes and incorporates transfers into Overall Team Rankings. One of the players who received an adjustment is Spencer Rattler, a transfer from Oklahoma.
This will serve as the Live Updates thread as 20th-ranked Texas (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) goes for a season sweep of West Virginia (14-14, 3-12) Saturday (on ESPN2) in Morgantown. And West Virginia coach Bob Huggins has helped make the game more interesting than his team's sagging record would warrant with some comments about the players Chris Beard recruited to Texas out of the transfer portal.
Kansas basketball fell to Baylor, 80-70, in a marquee contest on the road on Saturday. A win would have given KU at least a share of the Big 12 conference title. However, the Jayhawks walked out of Waco empty-handed. KU led by as much as 13 points in the first half after getting off to a great start, but Baylor regrouped and outscored KU 22-11 in the final 10 minutes of the first half. KU led by as many as four points in the second half, but when Baylor grabbed the lead with 10:34 remaining, the Bears closed out the game on a 26-19 run.
WACO, Tex. — Kansas basketball contributed to a historic day of college basketball on Saturday night and not in a way KU fans would’ve liked entering the day of action. For the first time in AP Poll history (which dates back to the 1948-49 season), the top-six-ranked teams all lost on the same day. No. 1 Gonzaga lost by double-digits at St. Mary’s. No. 2 Arizona lost by 16 points at Colorado. No. 3 Auburn lost by two possessions at No. 18 Tennessee. No. 4 Purdue lost at Michigan State on a last-second 3-pointer. No. 5 KU lost 80-70 at No. 10 Baylor. And No. 6 Kentucky lost at No. 18 Arkansas.
