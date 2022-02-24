ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

WizKids' Announces Gargantuan Red Dragon Miniature Coming This Year

By Brandin Tyrrel
IGN
 2 days ago

Wizkids has revealed to IGN its next massive monster to dominate your game table, the Gargantuan Red Dragon “miniature” is slated to hit store shelves in June and will be priced at $400 USD. Following the success of last year’s gargantuan Tiamat and gargantuan Arveiaturace releases, the...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Visual effects guy transforms himself into random objects and it's pure magic

Toronto-based animator and video wizard Kevin Parry has gone mega-viral for his mind-boggling collection of videos where he turns himself into random objects. In a series of quick clips he changes into everything from a pumpkin to a bright yellow banana and in most of the videos, he appears to suffer a ridiculous death. The videos combine studio trickery with a magician's flair.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Will Introduce Apex Legendary Shadow Pokemon

Pokemon Go is introducing a new kind of Shadow Pokemon with incredibly powerful attacks. Today, Pokemon Go announced that the Pokemon Go Tour: Johto event would introduce Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia, both of which have upgraded versions of their signature attacks and a special in-game aura. Both Shadow Pokemon will appear as a part of the event's Masterwork Research storyline, a Special Research storyline that's meant to take a significant time to complete. Last year's Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event featured a Masterwork Research storyline with Shiny Mew as the main reward. Players will get both Pokemon through the course of the Masterwork Research.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

The best Elden Ring pre-order deals on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC

The epic new fantasy RPG from Dark Souls developers FromSoftware and Game of Thrones author George RR Martin is just around the corner, with Elden Ring set for release on Friday, February 25 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. The highly anticipated title puts you in a vast open world known...
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

New PS5 and PS4 Games Releasing in February 2022: How to Save $10 on 'Horizon Forbidden West'

Whenever a new month starts, there's bound to be at least one new game release. With so many indie and big franchise game developers, there always seems to be a new and exciting game in development. If you're fortunate enough to have found a Sony PS5 or if you're still happily playing on your PS4, then there are a few games launching this month for your console.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Dragon#Miniature#Video Game#Ign#Wizkids Store#Dungeons Dragons#The Forgotten Realms#Usher#Elvish
ComicBook

WizKids Announces New Dungeons & Dragons Demon Lord Figure

WizKids has announced a new Dungeons & Dragons premium figure of one of the game's most iconic Demon Lords. Earlier this week, WizKids announced it would be producing an Icons of the Realms premium figure of Yeenoghu, the demon lord of gnolls. Like previous Demon Lord figures announced by WizKids, the figure appears to be based off of Yeenoghu's depiction in Volo's Guide to Monsters. The figure will be released in May 2022 and will have a retail price of $79.99. You can check out an early look at the figure below:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Amazon
ComicBook

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 Shares First Poster

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has kept fans in the dark about its future, but of course, all the rumors were true. Today, the show said goodbye to its latest season and confirmed ufotable is working on season three right now. The big announcement came just moments after Demon Slayer aired its emotional finale for season two, and now we have a poster teasing fans of what's all to come.
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Black Samurai’ Movie, Based on Blaxploitation Book Series, in the Works at Netflix (Exclusive)

Netflix is developing what it hopes could be its next big action franchise. The streamer has picked up the rights to Marc Olden’s Black Samurai novels, with the intent of adapting the material into film.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix to Invest $45M in French, European Films in Deal That Could Pave Return to Cannes'Tinder Swindler' Subject Says He's a "Legit Businessman," Denies Con Claims in InterviewReed Hastings, Patty Quillin to Donate $10M to Tougaloo College and Brown University John Schoenfelder and Russell Ackerman, who produced the 2021 supernatural horror movie Séance and Jeremy Saulnier’s gritty thriller, Hold the Dark, will produce. No writer...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons-Inspired Musical Announced for This Summer

A musical about a group of Dungeons & Dragons players is set to launch Off-Broadway this summer. Here There Be Dragons – A New Musical Quest is a new musical featuring book and lyrics by Chase O'Neill, music by Theo Teris, orchestrations by Scott Wasserman (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen), and direction by Austin Harleson. The new musical features a group of Dungeons & Dragons players embarking on their final quest together before they graduate college. Per the official description of the musical, the characters will "contend with their anxieties, fears, and obstacles, manifested as fantasy monsters and locales, to discover what their futures may hold." Other themes include the trepidation and excitement of growing up, holding on to what's dear, and moving forward in life without one's "swords".
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Dragon Age 4 is in 'very good shape' - but won't release this year

Dragon Age 4's development is on schedule but we won't get our hands on the next entry in BioWare's RPG series until at least 2023, according to a new report. In the latest episode of his GiantBomb video series GrubbSnax (only available for premium members), Grubb claimed that Dragon Age 4 is in "very good shape" according to his sources (via VGC).
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball FighterZ Coming to Xbox Game Pass PC Soon

Dragon Ball FighterZ is already available via Xbox Game Pass and has been there for a while now, but soon, the game will also be available through Xbox's PC Game Pass service as well. The release of that game on Xbox Game Pass PC was announced on Wednesday with February 24th set as the release date. It'll include the base game which doesn't have the many DLC releases in the package but at least comes with the story mode and the multiplayer environment to keep you busy.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

BioWare promises Dragon Age 4 is coming along just fine

Production on Dragon Age 4 seems to be coming along nicely, according to an update from BioWare. In a blog post, studio general manager Gary McKay says:. For the next Dragon Age, we are right in the middle of Production, which is a great feeling. Our blueprint was completed last year, so we’re now focused on building out our vision: creating amazing environments, deep characters, strong gameplay, impactful writing, emotional cinematics – and much more. The blueprint for the game is well understood and the team is focused.
VIDEO GAMES
thecinemaholic.com

Demon Slayer Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on Koyoharu Gotouge’s Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘ (or simply ‘Demon Slayer’) is a dark fantasy anime. The show revolves around Tanjirou Kamado, a hardworking young adult whose life takes a turn for the worse when his entire family is mercilessly slaughtered except for his sister Nezuko. Unfortunately, Nezuko has a far more dreadful fate as she is turned into a demon and left to suffer. Tanjirou vows to avenge the cruel murder of his family by killing Muzan Kibutsuji, the Demon King, and turning her sister into a human in the process. The emotional journey of a seemingly ordinary but immensely kind young adult has moved viewers worldwide.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Announces Delay for European Release of New Critical Role Book

Wizards of the Coast has announced that their next Dungeons & Dragons book will be delayed in Europe. Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep will now be released on April 5, 2022 in Europe due to shipping delays. The book will still be released in the rest of the world on March 15, 2022. Digital copies of Call of the Netherdeep will also be available via D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other services on March 15th.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
GAMINGbible

'Dragon Age 4' Is Coming Sooner Than Expected And In "Good Shape"

When Dragon Age 4 was first teased during The Game Awards 2018 people lost their collective minds. The game allegedly started development in 2015, one year after its predecessor, and yet not too many concrete details have been released since. Last year more snippets of information started coming out of the paper mill. We first heard in February, that despite publisher EA's best efforts, developer Bioware was finally allowed to scrap the idea of adding multiplayer into the game.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

New Pokémon travel show will feature an actual Pikachu bus

If Arceus wasn’t enough to give you your fix of new Pokémon adventures, a new variety show set to hit Japanese television this April might just do the trick. As pointed out by Kotaku, the show will be called Poké Doko: Pokémon to Doko Iku?! (which translates to “Where’s Poké: Where Are You Going With Pokémon?!”). The new show, which will be known with its abbreviated title, Poké Doko, will prominently feature a Pikachu-styled bus and will hit TV Tokyo, a major Tokyo television channel that specializes in anime.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Tokyo Ghoul Gets New Pop Figures at Funko Fair 2022

It seems as though Funko is using their Funko Fair 2022 event to dig back into some anime franchises that haven't seen Pop figure releases in years. First there was a new Boruto wave, and now we have a new collection of Pops from Toyko Ghoul – the first proper wave since 2018.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy