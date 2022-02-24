WizKids' Announces Gargantuan Red Dragon Miniature Coming This Year

A musical about a group of Dungeons & Dragons players is set to launch Off-Broadway this summer. Here There Be Dragons – A New Musical Quest is a new musical featuring book and lyrics by Chase O'Neill, music by Theo Teris, orchestrations by Scott Wasserman (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen), and direction by Austin Harleson. The new musical features a group of Dungeons & Dragons players embarking on their final quest together before they graduate college. Per the official description of the musical, the characters will "contend with their anxieties, fears, and obstacles, manifested as fantasy monsters and locales, to discover what their futures may hold." Other themes include the trepidation and excitement of growing up, holding on to what's dear, and moving forward in life without one's "swords".
