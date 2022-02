Do you know what’s interesting about Major League Baseball’s competitive-balance tax?. No, really, do you? If so, maybe you can explain it to the rest of us. The luxury-tax threshold. The pre-arbitration bonus pool. Service-time manipulation. For a lot of baseball fans, there is bliss in maintaining a level of ignorance of what these key issues in the current dispute between owners and players are really all about. How they work, the ins and outs, the nuts and bolts of what on Saturday will be an 87-day-old lockout.

MLB ・ 19 HOURS AGO