ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Swallow your fear and prepare for a ‘relief rally,’ says analyst, as Russia invasion in Ukraine sparks stock-market maelstrom

By Barbara Kollmeyer
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DnRLa_0eNqMgEY00
What me worry? MarketWatch photo illustration/Getty Images, iStockphoto

Russia’s attack in Ukraine has investors in risk-off mode. It is geopolitical drama that global economies and markets can likely ill-afford and comes as countries are attempting to extricate themselves from the worst pandemic in over 100 years.

Thus far investors have been able to navigate a public health crisis and now are confronting problems on a number of fronts that may be exacerbated by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch a “special military operation” in and around Kyiv.

Investors on Thursday were decidedly not in the buying mode and it isn’t clear if optimism will resurface soon, with many of the key benchmarks in the U.S. at or near correction levels.

“If they’re not worried about Russia-Ukraine tensions, they’re worried about inflation and the Fed. Or Russia. Or oil. Or tech. The stock and crypto rallies have stalled for now, and they may be stuck until we get some clarity on these issues,” Callie Cox, U.S. investment analyst at social trading and multiasset brokerage eToro, told MarketWatch in comments via email recently.

But what many investors don’t realize is that fear can be a “good development for markets,” Cox says in our call of the day.

“When investors get nervous, they tend to add more cash and hedge their positions. The worst market storms typically happen when investors least expect it. Right now, people are hedged and ready for a big punch to the stomach, but it may not hurt as badly as we think,” she said.

And that tends to be a “recipe for a relief rally” when headlines finally calm down, said Cox.

The sheer amount of fear and uncertainty is being overlooked right now, she said, noting American Association of Individual Investors survey data showing the level of bearish and neutral investors at the highest since May 2016, just before Brexit. Historically this tends to work out better than investors think.

“Since 1990, when fear and uncertainty has risen this high, the S&P 500 has averaged 18% returns in the following 12 months,” Cox said, noting that it also hasn’t led to drops of 10% or more in the following months.

The best strategy for investors to keep the fear in check and working for them is to be ready for all scenarios, said Cox, adding that eToro is helping customers develop barbell strategies, in which both high-and low-risk stocks are held to grab the good and bad times.

“We also see decent short-term opportunity in cheap cyclical stocks at the moment,” said the analyst.

“When in doubt, look at what the economy and earnings are doing. Right now, sectors such as financials, energy and industrials could continue to thrive in a high-growth, high-inflation environment. And if you’re nervous about the future, protecting your portfolio with safer assets like bonds and defensive stocks never hurts,” Cox adds.

Touching on Russia’s attack in Ukraine, she noted that when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, the S&P 500 sold off 6% in the first few weeks of the year on worries about a full invasion. The market bottomed two weeks before the country was fully occupied.

Observe the following chart from her colleague, eToro global market strategist Ben Laidler:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g98qs_0eNqMgEY00
eToro

Many of these events are “mere blips on the radar for the stock market. It is actually quite rare for geopolitical events to change the trajectory of markets and the economy,” said Cox.

The buzz

Among the earnings highlights, Alibaba BABA, Moderna MRNA, SeaWorld SEAS and Six Flags SIX will report early, followed by Coinbase COIN, Beyond Meat BYND, Etsy ETSY, Dell DELL, Nikola NKLA and Universal Health Services UHS after the close.

On the data front, we’ll get weekly jobless claims and fourth-quarter gross domestic product data, followed by the latest on new home sales.

The chart

Hold my Champagne? Here’s a look at the hard luck hedge funds have been having.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qV0e3_0eNqMgEY00
Uncredited

The markets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xYKRX_0eNqMgEY00
Uncredited

U.S. stock futures ES00 YM00 NQ00 are tumbling with those for the Dow down over 822 points, and Nasdaq-100 futures off 3.2%. Meanwhile, Treasury yields BX:TMUBMUSD10Y were sinking, with the 10-year Treasury note yielding 1.86%, down nearly 12 basis points, and oil prices CL00 BRN00 jumping to around $100 a barrel. A global rout was under way, highlighted by a 3.2% drop in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng HK:HSI and markets and European stocks were sharply lower, with the Stoxx Europe 600 XX:SXXP down 4%.

The tickers

These were the top tickers on MarketWatch as of 6 a.m. Eastern.

Ticker Security name

TSLA Tesla Inc.

GME GameStop

AMC AMC Entertainment Holdings

NIO NIO Inc.

AAPL Apple Inc.

GC00 Gold continuous contract

NVDA Nvidia Corp.

FB Meta Platforms

CEI Camber Energy Inc.

BABA Alibaba Group Holding

Wheel of Fortune contestant’s incorrect answer to a puzzle: “_ urassic Park _o_ies,” stuns viewers.

  • Wheel of Fortune contestant’s incorrect answer to puzzle stuns viewers: “_ urassic Park _o_ies.” Of course, the answer is Jurassic Park Movies, in reference to the Steven Spielberg box office blockbusters. It most certainly isn’t Jurassic Park Bodies.
  • Eating leftover pasta or rice can be a tragic mistake.

Need to Know starts early and is updated until the opening bell, but sign up here to get it delivered once to your email box. The emailed version will be sent out at about 7:30 a.m. Eastern.

Want more for the day ahead? Sign up for The Barron’s Daily, a morning briefing for investors, including exclusive commentary from Barron’s and MarketWatch writers.

Comments / 25

BlkWisdom101 Amoah
2d ago

That is the problem. Everything is an opportunity to make money if you play your cards right. When bad things become money making opportunities...it encourages bad things to happen.

Reply(1)
13
LongLiveLiberty
2d ago

Republican leaders praised Putin Russia instead our president and NATO allies that show they are cowards and traitors.

Reply(1)
7
ch
23h ago

All Russian assets outside of Russia should be seized and used to pay for the needs of the Ukrainian refugees. They should be assured a lifestyle better then that of most Russians as a lesson to Russians for permitting Putin's actions.

Reply
3
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Inflation#Russian#Fed
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Russia
MSNBC

What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022.
POLITICS
WPMI

China picks a side in Russia-Ukraine conflict

WASHINGTON (TND) — Nations are taking sides amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and China appears to have chosen the one most beneficial to its geopolitical goals. This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his plans to carry out a “special military operation” in Eastern Ukraine, and Ukrainian officials have confirmed they are being attacked by Russian forces on multiple fronts. Casualties have reportedly already begun to occur.
POLITICS
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

104K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy