Naples, FL

Naples woman arrested for bringing loaded gun to elementary school

By NBC2 News
 2 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. – A Naples woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly bringing a loaded gun onto an elementary school campus Wednesday, officials said.

34-year-old Amber Straub was stopped just before 8 a.m. after a school staff member at Golden Gate Elementary noticed a “gun-shaped bulge” under her clothing while she was walking a child toward the school’s entrance, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The school employee notified the Youth Relations Bureau deputy who approached Straub and asked if she had a gun, deputies said.

The 34-year-old told the deputy she did have a gun, CCSO reports. The deputy on scene found Straub had a loaded, holstered 9 mm Glock pistol, and investigators later determined she did not have bad intentions.

Florida law states that anyone possessing a firearm on school property without being authorized, licensed or approved by school officials could face a third-degree felony.

According to FDAC, even those with a concealed carry permit are prohibited from bringing a gun to “any elementary or secondary school facility,” alongside multiple other restricted buildings.

Straub is facing a charge of possession of a weapon on school property.

Mary Young is an instructor for Collier Firearms Training. She urges people to take classes and know where they can carry their weapons.

“I’ve known of people on several different occasions that because of an accident, or a mistake or being improperly trained, they have found themselves in situations that they’ve actually committed a crime, not through a nefarious means, just going through daily life and just making a mistake,” Young said.

Young goes in depth about the law during her classes. She said accidentally bringing a firearm somewhere can alter someone’s life.

“You go from a law abiding citizen to someone who is facing a felony or even a misdemeanor can change some people’s lives,” she said. “You can lose your job. You can lose your house.”

