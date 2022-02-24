ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. grew 7% in 4th quarter, GDP shows, but economy enters more uncertain period

By Jeffry Bartash
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wm6IH_0eNqLZ2Y00
A customer looks at beef in the meat department. The U.S. economy grew rapidly at the end of last year, but it’s gotten off to a slower start in 2022. AP

The numbers: The U.S. economy grew at slightly faster 7% annual pace in the fourth quarter, updated figures show, as Americans boosted spending and businesses rebuilt their stockpile of goods after inventories fell to very low levels.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast gross domestic product in the fourth quarter to be revised up to 7%. GDP grew a slower 2.3% in the third quarter.

The surge in the U.S. economy at the end of last year hasn’t carried over into 2022, however. Omicron blitzed the U.S. in January and consumers cut back. The U.S. is forecast to expand by less than 2% in the first quarter.

The figures are adjusted for inflation.

Big picture: The U.S. economy appears to have entered a more turbulent period after a speedy recovery from the pandemic.

The cost of borrowing is climbing as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates for the first time in four years. Inflation has soared to a 40-year high. And ongoing shortages of labor and supplies have handcuffed the ability of businesses to produce enough goods and services to meet customer demand.

if that’s not all, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has unsettled financial markets and is pushing already high oil prices even higher.

Most economists predict the U.S. will still grow a healthy 3% to 4% in 2022, but the outlook has become more uncertain.

Key details: Consumer spending, the main engine of the economy, increased at a revised 3.1% rate in the first quarter. Previously the government said outlays rose 3.3%.

The value of inventories surged by a revised $238 billion, just a toucher lower than previously estimated. Spending on inventories is a boost to GDP

Those were the two biggest contributors to U.S. economic growth at the end of last year. The government updates GDP twice after the initial report.

The most notable change in fourth-quarter GDP was a somewhat larger increase in business investment, especially housing. Residential spending rose 1% instead of declining 0.8% as initially reported.

The increase in outlays on equipment was also raised to 3.1% from 2%.

Most other figures were little changed. Government spending fell and the rate of inflation also rose at the fastest pace since 1982.

For all of 2022 GDP increased by 5.7%. That’s the largest gain since 1984.

Before the pandemic, the economy was growing around 2.3% a year.

Looking ahead: “The U.S. economy is still displaying solid underlying fundamentals, but it is facing rising headwinds from a negative fiscal impulse and significant policy tightening by the Federal Reserve to combat high inflation,” wrote lead U.S. economist Lydia Boussour of Oxford Economics.

“Moreover, the Russia-Ukraine conflict is adding uncertainty to the inflation, equity market and economic outlook and risks fueling higher inflation and tighter financial conditions.”

Market reaction: The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-1.61%

and S&P 500

SPX,

-0.67%

sank in Thursday trades after Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine.

Comments / 12

Knowledge Cipher
2d ago

The Food you buy today 2-24-22 May be the cheapest Prices you see in along time. Hurry up and Stock Up!!

Reply
14
Bernadette Takahashi
2d ago

I don’t know if this GDP is a lie as is most of what the government is saying but it sure doesn’t help the budget. Spending every time we go to the grocery store for 2 people every week $250 for vegetables,milk,bread no meat. We try to buy only on sale,then add higher gas higher electric. How are most seniors surviving on fixed incomes,how is anyone surviving except those millionaires/politicians who make the decisions for all of us and don’t really care if you are affected or care about these prices it doesn’t affect them.

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gdp#U S Economy#Gross Domestic Product#Interest Rates#Americans#The Wall Street Journal#Omicron#The Federal Reserve#Russian
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Daily Mail

US hacker 'in his pyjamas' takes down North Korea's internet in revenge for cyber attack carried out against him by Pyongyang

An American hacker 'in his pyjamas' has taken down North Korea's internet in revenge for a cyber attack carried out against him by Pyongyang. The hacker, who has been named only as P4x, launched repeated 'distributed denial of service' (DDoS) attacks against the communist state, crippling the country's few government-operated public-access websites and slowing email traffic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
MarketWatch

‘This might be the last time you see me alive’: Zelensky reportedly concedes in call with EU leaders that he’s in personal peril

That chilling warning, according to a report by Axios, came from Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, during a Thursday night video call with leaders of European Union countries to discuss Russia’s ongoing military invasion of its western neighbor. At least 100 Ukrainians have reportedly died, with Russian troops on...
POLITICS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

104K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy