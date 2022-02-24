Airbnb stock extends plunge, rival hotel shares also fall in aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Shares of Airbnb Inc.
took a 6.0% dive in premarket trading Thursday, putting them on track to suffer a fifth-straight decline, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered selloffs in travel-related stocks. The home-rental company's stock had already plunged 19.6% over the past four sessions. Among other hotel operators, shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.
dropped 3.3%, Marriott International Inc.
sank 3.4%, Hyatt Hotels Corp.
fell 4.3%, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
shed 4.5% and Wyhdham Hotels & Resorts Inc.
slid 4.6%. The selloff comes as futures
for the S&P 500
slumped 2.8% toward a nine-month low.
Comments / 0