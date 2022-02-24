ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Airbnb stock extends plunge, rival hotel shares also fall in aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0eNqL2F400

Shares of Airbnb Inc.

ABNB,

+2.53%

took a 6.0% dive in premarket trading Thursday, putting them on track to suffer a fifth-straight decline, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered selloffs in travel-related stocks. The home-rental company's stock had already plunged 19.6% over the past four sessions. Among other hotel operators, shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

HLT,

-0.30%

dropped 3.3%, Marriott International Inc.

MAR,

-1.47%

sank 3.4%, Hyatt Hotels Corp.

H,

-1.31%

fell 4.3%, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

IHG,

-3.47%

shed 4.5% and Wyhdham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

WH,

-0.46%

slid 4.6%. The selloff comes as futures

ES00,

-0.75%

for the S&P 500

SPX,

-0.69%

slumped 2.8% toward a nine-month low.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Stock#Airbnb Inc#Abnb#0 30#Hyatt Hotels Corp#Ihg#Wh#Spx
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Daily Mail

US hacker 'in his pyjamas' takes down North Korea's internet in revenge for cyber attack carried out against him by Pyongyang

An American hacker 'in his pyjamas' has taken down North Korea's internet in revenge for a cyber attack carried out against him by Pyongyang. The hacker, who has been named only as P4x, launched repeated 'distributed denial of service' (DDoS) attacks against the communist state, crippling the country's few government-operated public-access websites and slowing email traffic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

104K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy