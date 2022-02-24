ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Defense contractor stocks rally in wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0eNqKiDG00

Share of defense contractors caught a bid in early trading Thursday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine fueled expectations of increased defense spending. The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

ITA,

+0.37%

gained 0.6% in premarket trading, while S&P 500

SPX,

-0.69%

futures

ES00,

-0.74%

sank 2.6% toward a nine-month low. Among the defense ETF's biggest gainers, shares of Textron Inc.

TXT,

-1.33%

ran up 7.9%, Northrop Grumman Corp.

NOC,

+1.49%

rallied 3.2%, Lockheed Martin Corp.

LMT,

+0.31%

advanced 2.4%, Raytheon Technologies Corp.

RTX,

+0.46%

climbed 2.2% and General Dynamics Corp.

GD,

-0.70%

gained 1.5%. Meanwhile, shares of Boeing Co.

BA,

-2.06%

, of which about one-third of fourth-quarter revenue was from its commercial airplanes business, dropped 3.7%, as the invasion weighed on travel-related stocks.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

‘This might be the last time you see me alive’: Zelensky reportedly concedes in call with EU leaders that he’s in personal peril

That chilling warning, according to a report by Axios, came from Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, during a Thursday night video call with leaders of European Union countries to discuss Russia’s ongoing military invasion of its western neighbor. At least 100 Ukrainians have reportedly died, with Russian troops on...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Contractors#Stock#Russia#Ukraine#Spx#Es00#Textron Inc#Txt#Northrop Grumman Corp#Noc#Lockheed Martin Corp#Lmt#General Dynamics Corp#Gd#Boeing Co#Ba
WPMI

China picks a side in Russia-Ukraine conflict

WASHINGTON (TND) — Nations are taking sides amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and China appears to have chosen the one most beneficial to its geopolitical goals. This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his plans to carry out a “special military operation” in Eastern Ukraine, and Ukrainian officials have confirmed they are being attacked by Russian forces on multiple fronts. Casualties have reportedly already begun to occur.
POLITICS
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
Washington Times

China shared U.S. intelligence on Ukraine crisis with Russia

China’s government took U.S. intelligence provided to convince Beijing to join American-led efforts to head off a military attack on Ukraine and shared it with Russia, according to a person familiar with the activity. Intelligence-sharing with a major U.S. adversary is unusual but was part of repeated diplomatic efforts...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
ETF
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Bond between China and Russia alarms U.S. and Europe amid Ukraine crisis

WASHINGTON — When Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, called on Saturday for talks to resolve the crisis in Europe, he said Ukraine’s sovereignty should be “respected and safeguarded” — but also sided with Russia in saying that NATO enlargement was destabilizing the continent. “If...
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

China would 'end up owning some of the costs' if Russia invades Ukraine, national security adviser warns

WASHINGTON — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Sunday that China would "end up owning some of the costs" of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia has already assembled 70 percent of the forces it would need to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the latest government assessment said late Friday as tensions rise in the region. In a joint statement with Russia last week, China said it opposed NATO expansion, blamed the U.S. for rising tensions and voiced support for the Kremlin's demand for guarantees.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Biden hits Russia with sanctions, shifts troops to Germany

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hit back Thursday against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, unleashing robust new sanctions, ordering the deployment of thousands of additional troops to NATO ally Germany and declaring that America would stand up to Russia’s Vladimir Putin. He also acknowledged that the invasion...
POTUS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

104K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy