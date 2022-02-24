Defense contractor stocks rally in wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Share of defense contractors caught a bid in early trading Thursday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine fueled expectations of increased defense spending. The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
gained 0.6% in premarket trading, while S&P 500
futures
sank 2.6% toward a nine-month low. Among the defense ETF's biggest gainers, shares of Textron Inc.
ran up 7.9%, Northrop Grumman Corp.
rallied 3.2%, Lockheed Martin Corp.
advanced 2.4%, Raytheon Technologies Corp.
climbed 2.2% and General Dynamics Corp.
gained 1.5%. Meanwhile, shares of Boeing Co.
, of which about one-third of fourth-quarter revenue was from its commercial airplanes business, dropped 3.7%, as the invasion weighed on travel-related stocks.
