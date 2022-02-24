Oscar Countdown: Day 31: Live Action Short Subject

It looks like the Silver Surfer is ready to take on Iron Man in a new preview for Iron Man #17 by Christopher Cantwell, Irbaim Roberson, Angel Unzueta, Frank D'Armata, and Joe Caramagna. In the current Iron Man series, Tony Stark's attempts to stop Korvac from achieving godlike power via Galactus' ship Taa II resulted in Tony becoming the Iron God. Now Iron God has returned to Earth, and his former friends and allies are, understandably, a bit wary of what Tony is now capable of doing, despite Iron God's claims that he only wants to help save the universe.
Comments / 0