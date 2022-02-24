Byron Donalds Leads Letter to Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau on COVID Vaccine Requirements

This week, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., led a letter to President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding the ongoing trucker protests at the U.S.-Canada border in opposition to forced COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

“Draconian COVID-19 mandates such as those implemented by the authoritarian Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and his appeaser, President of the United States Joseph R. Biden, have devastated each nation’s economy thereby inhibiting the free flow of commerce throughout North America,” said Donalds on Wednesday. “Once hailed as heroes, American and Canadian truckers are being lambasted as the enemy in their fight for freedom and medical autonomy. Truckers are the backbone of our nations, and they deserve our unyielding support. I am proud to lead this effort in supporting the Freedom Convoy and demanding answers from both the American and Canadian Governments about the global economic impacts of the trucker protests resulting from the countries’ overreaching vaccine mandates.”

U.S. Reps. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn., Chris Jacobs, R-NY, Nicole Malliotakis, R-NY, Troy Nehls, R-Tex., and Jeff Van Drew, R-NJ, also signed the letter.

“This administration’s decision to mandate all non-U.S. Citizen travelers be fully vaccinated is unnecessary and is further burdening an already depleted workforce,” said Fischbach. “I am proud to join my colleagues urging President Biden and President Trudeau to work with Canada to lift the mandates on travel at the border.”

“President Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have adversely affected the economies of both the United States and Canada through their authoritarian COVID-19 mandates,” said Van Drew. “Truckers are imperative in maintaining the stability of our nation’s economy and need our support while their rights and livelihoods are being threatened. Trade between the United States and Canada is the largest bilateral partnership in the world, so it is extremely important that we do not hinder our trade relationship through these unneeded mandates. I am proud to join Rep. Donalds in demanding answers from President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau on how these COVID-19 mandates are impacting both nations.”

“Arbitrary COVID-19 mandates and guidelines put in place by our government have absolutely devasted our economy, destroyed small businesses across America, and severely disrupted our supply chain,” said Malliotakis. “I’m proud to stand with my colleagues in support of freedom and I urge both the Canadian and U.S. governments to lift these burdensome mandates so we can work to restore an efficient supply chain as soon as possible.”