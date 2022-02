Everton host Manchester City in the evening kick-off in the Premier League today with both sides desperate for the three points.Pep Guardiola meets Frank Lampard at Goodison Park with the champions primed to rebound after suffering a shock defeat to Tottenham last weekend.The Toffees came unstuck to Southampton last weekend, making it five league losses in six games. Follow LIVE coverage of Everton v Man CityThat result and recent victories for Newcastle and Burnley has heightened the pressure on them and signalled a relegation scrap with just 15 matches remaining.Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League game...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 17 HOURS AGO