Bellator 275 hosts a middleweight championship fight between battle-tested champion Gegard Mousasi and hungry fresh contender Austin Vanderford. Mousasi -- a well-traveled fighter who has winning records in Pride, UFC and Strikeforce -- is hoping to turn away another rising prospect while near the end of his own career. Vanderford is planning for his coronation, and the biggest win of his career, to take place in Dublin, Ireland on Feb. 25.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO