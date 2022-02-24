Paso Robles places new wildland fire engine in service

– Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services recently took delivery of its first “Type III” fire engine in the department’s history. The Paso Robles City Council approved the purchase of the fire apparatus built by Pierce Manufacturing INC. on February 16, 2021. The engine was placed in service for emergency response on Feb. 19, 2022.

On Monday the engine was dispatched to a vegetation fire off North River Rd. with difficult access. Due to the 4×4 capabilities, the crews were able to safely access and extinguish the fire.

This specialized fire engine is designed to respond to wildland fires that pose a risk to the community of Paso Robles and across the State of California. In 2021, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to 144 wildland fires. The 4×4 fire engine can access areas with difficult terrain and is equipped with specialized equipment for combatting wildland fires. Due to the drought conditions over the last few years, wildfires locally and throughout the state are accelerating at unprecedented rates.

The addition of this specialized apparatus to augment our response capabilities is a significant milestone in serving our community,” said Chief Stornetta. The engine is also well equipped and prepared for other types of emergency responses including medical aids, structure fires, and vehicle accidents.

