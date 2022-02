As befitting one of the most prolific musical collaborators of the last 40 years, Mark Lanegan meant many different things to many different people. But, whether you knew Mark – who sadly passed away this week at the age of 57 – as the frontman of the Screaming Trees; as a key member of Queens Of The Stone Age; one half of The Gutter Twins; a prolific solo artist; a tragi-comic memoirist; or via an endless list of musical dalliances with the likes of Kurt Cobain, Isobel Campbell and the Manic Street Preachers; he always remained one thing: defiantly, unflinchingly himself.

