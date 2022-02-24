ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fewest Americans collecting unemployment aid since 1970

Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Report: Federal unemployment benefits kept millions from returning to work

(The Center Square) – Increased federal benefits last year perpetuated unemployment and kept millions of Americans from returning to the workforce, a new study released Wednesday reports. The Texas Public Policy Foundation published the report, which evaluated the impact of federal handouts, particularly the controversial federal unemployment payments of...
ECONOMY
marketplace.org

Americans are buying a whole lot of furniture

Home furnishing sales shot up 7.2% month over month in January, not adjusting for inflation. Sales are also up since last year, according to the Commerce Department. Overall, the pandemic has been a boon to makers of sofas and desks and kitchen cabinets. But aren’t those the types of goods you’re supposed to buy every few years … not every year?
BUSINESS
thecentersquare.com

Number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck jumps 7 percent, report shows

(The Center Square) – A growing number of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck despite increasing wages, a newly released report found. PYMNTS and Lending Club released the report, which says that 61% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, an increase of 7 points since May 2021. The report also found 54% of Baby Boomers and seniors are living paycheck to paycheck.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has the Cheapest Rents in America

Home prices in America rose about 20% nationwide last year, compared to 2020. In some cities, the pace was double that. The increase was driven by low mortgage rates and a desire of people to leave large cities with expensive home prices to other places where the median price of a home is lower. The […]
REAL ESTATE
Outsider.com

Food Stamps: 34 States Offering Extra $95 in February

Millions of Americans that get food stamps will automatically be getting a benefits boost worth $95 in February. This comes after the majority of U.S. states extended their support for this month. Check the list below to see if your state is extending food stamp benefits through this month. In...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Ap
24/7 Wall St.

Cheapest Cities Where Everyone Wants to Live Right Now

Each year, tens of millions of Americans move to a new area. Historically, a new job or job transfer has accounted for about one in every 10 of those moves, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey. However, as remote work becomes an option for a growing number of workers, more Americans are […]
REAL ESTATE
Washington Times

“Best job in America” pays $145,000, with healthy work-life balance

A job that pays six figures a year and allows employees to work from home certainly sounds inviting. Corporate review website Glassdoor released its rankings of the 50 best jobs in America for 2022 Wednesday. Tech workers took the top spot, with “enterprise architects” having a median base salary of $144,997, over 14,000 job openings, and a satisfaction rating of four out of five.
JOBS
OCRegister

Poll: Now is the worst time to buy a home. Ever.

The share of Americans who say it’s a good time to buy a house hit an all-time low of 25% in a monthly Fannie Mae survey. The pandemic-era surge in U.S. housing prices, combined with increased concerns about job stability and rising mortgage rates, are deterring potential buyers from trying to purchase a home.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
The Independent

Cost of living crisis: The worst household appliances to leave on standby

Rising global gas prices mean that UK households are facing massive energy bills in 2022, exacerbating an already-spiralling cost of living crisis that has seen the price of food, fuel, national insurance contributions and mortgage repayments all going up while salaries stagnate.The Bank of England has meanwhile warned that inflation is expected to climb from its current level of 5.4 per cent to more than 7 per cent this spring, meaning the situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon.The increase in the cost of domestic electricity and gas was confirmed earlier this month when Ofgem, the UK energy regulator, announced...
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

12 Cities Where Homes Are Selling in Under 6 Weeks

The housing market remains red-hot. In fact, during January 2022, the typical U.S. home sold faster than during any prior January, spending only 61 days on the market, according to the National Association of Realtors. And some markets are positively sizzling. In a dozen of the 50 largest metropolitan areas...
REAL ESTATE
Daily Voice

Feds: Twins From Maryland Used Bogus $1M Loans To Trade Crypto, Buy Sports Car

A pair of twin brothers from Maryland are facing federal charges for fraudulently obtaining $1 million in COVID-19 loans, authorities announced. Jerry and Jaleel Phillips, 24, of Temple Hills, submit bogus Paycheck Protection Program loan applications (PPP), Economic Injury Disaster loan applications (EIDL), and unemployment insurance claims to get the money, United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron said.
MARYLAND STATE
CNBC

A petition for an $18 minimum wage is gaining signatures in California. What that means for the hourly worker

Just months after a federal $15 minimum wage failed to take shape, Californians may get the chance to vote on even higher minimum hourly pay. A measure to raise the state's minimum wage to $18 began to collect signatures in February. If the campaign, called the Living Wage Act of 2022, gets 700,000 signatures, it will be on California's November ballot.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy