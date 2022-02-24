ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers & Celtic LIVE: Bodo & Dortmund Euro build-up, Bayern eye Hoops flop, Bellingham three-word Ibrox reaction

By Alan Galindo
 2 days ago
ANOTHER huge night for Rangers and Celtic is just hours away – with European qualification the aim for both sides.

The Hoops opened up a three point gap at the top of the Premiership following a Sunday full of action and drama in Scotland’s top flight.

But attentions are now on Borussia Dortmund and Bodo/Glimt and the battle to secure safe passage to the next round of the Europa Conference and Europa League.

Rangers sent a big message out last week in Germany by dumping the Bundesliga outfit 4-2 in their own backyard ahead of the Ibrox return while Ange Postecolgou’s team have it all to do in Norway as they trail 3-1 from their Parkhead meeting last Thursday.

Keep up to speed with ALL the latest news and gossip from both halves of the Old Firm in our live blog…

