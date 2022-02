The news channel’s prickliness after a BBC presenter made a passing joke about ratings only made it funnier. “We don’t mind a bit of banter from our rivals,” said Mark Dolan on GB News, about GB News, last weekend. “I like to think one of the great selling points of this place is that we have a sense of humour and we don’t take ourselves too seriously.” It certainly would be a selling point. We live in censorious times. “You wouldn’t say that about x!” proclaims y, apparently as offended by the pervasive sensitivity to x’s feelings as they are about any specific disparaging remark about themselves.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO