Premier League

Arsenal ‘shelve Lacazette contract talks until end of season’ despite risk of striker quitting on free transfer

By Gary Stonehouse
 2 days ago

MIKEL ARTETA has confirmed Alexandre Lacazette’s contract talks have been paused until the summer so that Arsenal can focus on securing a top-four finish.

The 30-year-old striker has captained the Gunners since the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona on a free transfer last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pkhl_0eNqEW4U00
Arsenal have paused Alexandre Lacazette's contract extension talks Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wN4Ev_0eNqEW4U00
The French striker will become a free agent in June Credit: Rex

However, the Frenchman will become a free agent in June and is being linked with a return to former club Lyon.

Lacazette has been able to discuss terms over a potential summer switch with foreign sides since last month.

That is the same as fellow striker Eddie Nketiah and midfielder Mohamed Elneny, who are both also in the last six months of their deals at the Emirates Stadium.

But talks over an extension have been put on hold as Arsenal's current focus is on trying to qualify for next season's Champions League - as SunSport exclusively revealed in November.

They head into Thursday night’s clash with Wolves four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United but have three games in hand.

Arteta, who is confident that he can keep Lacazette, said ahead of the game: “There is a chance (Lacazette signs a new deal), but we have decisions to make on three or four players in regards to the summer.

“Starting those conversations right now, I don’t think is the right way.

“We have spoken to all the players, what to expect, the freedom that they have because the contracts allow them to make any decisions, and with our position there.

“That’s what we are going to do. At the end of the season, we will sit down and decide what’s the best for all the parties.”

Lacazette has scored five goals in 24 games for Arsenal so far this season.

But the Gunners have been linked with swoops for both Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5MCL_0eNqEW4U00
Here's the star's record with the Gunners Credit: The Sun

⚽ Get all the latest Arsenal news, updates and transfer gossip with our live blog

Comments / 0

