The Miami Heat (38-21) are a 7.5-point favorite against the San Antonio Spurs (23-36) on February 26, 2022. The matchup features a point total of 224.5. The Heat took down the Knicks 115-100 in their last contest on Friday. Tyler Herro put up a team-high 25 points to lead the team to the victory. They were favored by 6 points and covered the spread, and the teams combined to go over the 211.5 point total. The Spurs took down the Wizards 157-153 and covered the spread as 3.5-point favorites, while going over the 225.5 point total on Friday in their most recent game. Keldon Johnson put up a team-high 32 points to power them to the victory.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO