THEATER AND SHOWS: ‘Almost Maine’ opens at Mapleton Hall

Rachel Berrezin and Ryan Bird play a couple on the rocks in the Suffield Players’ production of “Almost Maine” running through March 12 at Mapleton Hall. Suffield Players

The Suffield Players’ production of “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani opens today and runs weekends through March 12 at Mapleton Hall.

About the play: On one clear, cold winter night, residents find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. The play is recommended for ages 13 and older.

Tickets are $20; discounts for seniors, students, groups, and subscribers.

Mapleton Hall is at 1305 Mapleton Ave., Suffield.

For showtimes and tickets, visit: suffieldplayers.org

• The Suffield Players will hold auditions for its May production of “Steel Magnolias” on Tuesday and Thursday, March 3, by appointment.

There are six female roles ranging from age 20-60 and older.

To register for an appointment, visit the website. Time and place for auditions will be confirmed after registration.

All actors will be required to show proof of vaccination at time of audition.

Playhouse on Park

“Five Guys Named Moe” — by Clarke Peters, with music and lyrics by Louis Jordan — closes Sunday at Playhouse on Park, 244 Park Road in West Hartford.

About the play: His woman left him, he’s broke, and it’s almost 5 a.m. But don’t worry about our hero. All he needs is the right music — and the right guys — to get him through. Enter five guys named Moe, stepping out through his radio to cajole, comfort, and jazz him with hit songs from Louis Jordan.

For tickets and showtimes, call the box office at 860-523-5900, ext.10, or visit: playhouseonpark.org

TheaterWorks Hartford

TheaterWorks Hartford will present “This Bitter Earth” through March 20.

Intimate, romantic, and devastating, this play is about a young Black writer and his white lover, a Black Lives Matter activist, and asks, “What’s the real cost of standing on the sidelines?”

Tickets for the play range from $25-$65.

• TheaterWorks will offer a video stream of the show March 7-20. Tickets are $20.

• TW Talks will stream through March 20. TheaterWorks Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero will have a conversation with “Bitter Earth” playwright Harrison David Rivers and director David Mendizábal.The single stream 24-hour access is $9.

For information, call 860-527-7838 or visit: twhartford.org

Eastern Connecticut State University

“Sweet Flag” will open Eastern Connecticut State University’s spring theater season on Tuesday in the Fine Arts Instructional Center Proscenium Theater. Written and directed by theater Professor J.J. Cobb, the show explores the struggles that women faced on the western frontier.

It will run through Sunday, March 6.

The story follows Prudie Prentiss, the lone midwife for hundreds of miles in the Nebraska Territory. When a wild girl’s unexpected appearance causes friction, the settlers realize that their visions of freedom and self-reliance will be hard won, at an expense.

Showtimes are March 1, 2, 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m.; March 2 at 5:30 p.m.; and March 6 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20; $10 for senior citizens; $12 for Eastern faculty, staff, and alumni; and free for Eastern students upon completion of a student reservation survey.

To purchase tickets online, go to: easternct.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=44

For information, call the box office at 860-465-5123, email: theatreboxoffice@easternct.edu or visit: easternct.edu/theatre/productions/sweet-flag.html

Majestic Theater

The Majestic Theater presents “Blithe Spirit,” a classic comedy by Noel Coward, today through Sunday, April 3.

The story focuses on Charles, a socialite and successful writer who is researching the occult for his latest novel. He arranges for clairvoyant Madame Arcati to hold a séance in his home, during which she inadvertently summons the ghost of Charles’ first wife, Elvira, who has been dead for seven years. Only Charles can see or hear Elvira; his current wife, Ruth, doesn’t believe Elvira exists. The ghostly Elvira makes ongoing efforts to disrupt the marriage, including sabotaging Charles’ car in the hopes that he will join her in the spirit world. Instead, it is Ruth who is killed in the car, and her ghost immediately comes back for revenge on Elvira.

The Majestic Theater is at 131 Elm Street in West Springfield.

Tickets range from $29-$35.

For showtimes and to order tickets, visit: majestictheater.com

Hartford Stage

“Dishwasher Dreams” by comedian Alaudin Ullah will come to Hartford Stage, with a run today through Sunday, March 20.

“Dishwasher Dreams” parallels comedian and actor Alaudin Ullah’s pursuit of the American dream with that of his immigrant parents and his reflections on what it means to be a first-generation Muslim-American growing up in Spanish Harlem.

Ullah’s solo narrative is underscored by original tabla music performed by percussionist Avirodh Sharma.

Tickets are $30-$100 with discounts for youths 18 and younger. To purchase tickets, call 860-527-5151, visiting the box office at 50 Church St., Hartford, between noon and 5 p.m., or go to: HartfordStage.org

Hartford Stage requires masks to be worn throughout the performance, and to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result upon entry. Information is on the website.

Hartt Dance Division

The Dance Division of the University of Hartford’s Hartt School will present “Them,” a moving and choreographically eye-catching evening of dance Wednesday-Friday, March 9-11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Theater in the Mort and Irma Handel Performing Arts Center, 35 Westbourne Parkway, Hartford. “Them” explores how human beings relate, play, attach, and experience constant change.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the university box office at: hartford.edu/calendar/box-office.aspx

Tickets will not be sold at the door. Off-campus audiences will be required to show proof of vaccination; faculty, staff, and students will be required to show university ID at the door.

All three shows of “Them” will be livestreamed through: hartford.edu/harttstream