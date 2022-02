On Wednesday, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan spoke out about the rival Saudi Super Golf League, backed by former professional golfer Greg Norman, firmly announcing that there would be a “zero complacency” policy to players who leave the Tour for the rival circuit. Monahan said that PGA players could face a suspension or ban if they bolt for the Super Golf League. Norman, who is the CEO of LIV Golf Investments, a company that has been termed the “driving force” behind the league, fired back at Monahan over his attempts to shut down the Saudi-backed circuit, via ESPN.

