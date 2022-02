It’s like Branham has been a different player since the calendar flipped to 2022. He entered Thursday’s game averaging nearly 16 points per game — well beyond his season average of 11.8 — and proceeded to put up 31 points on 10 of 14 shooting against the Illini. Branham should be the Big Ten Freshman of the Year regardless of what Bryce McGowens has done as the top option at Nebraska. The former St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio) star has elevated his game during conference play and done so for a team actually in contention in the league.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO