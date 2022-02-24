An 1800s “Maximalist Disco Cottage” Is Furnished with Upcycled Secondhand Finds

If you’re trying to figure out how to add more color to your home, you don’t always have to pull out your paintbrush. While murals and painted arches will definitely do the trick, you might not have the time to pull these projects off properly. Don’t feel bad though! There are all sorts of creative ways to make your home more colorful and exciting. Take renter Luna Lindsay‘s 1,200-square-foot apartment in Toronto, for example, which she shares with her partner, Bruce Forrest, and her dachshund, Elmer. Originally, her apartment had gray walls and black trim, but she found a way to lighten and brighten it up with an artful mix of pastels and fresh decorating ideas. “When moving in, my now pastel palace was the complete opposite of what she’s blossomed into,” says Lindsay, a full-time content creator on Instagram and TikTok who just launched a candle business called Moonwix. “I love looking at life through color, so I knew I wanted that to be reflected where we live.”

