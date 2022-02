KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- — It had been 27 games since Brandon Huntley-Hatfield made a 3-pointer. Since then, he had missed eight attempts. The 6-foot-10 freshman for No. 17 Tennessee was an unlikely hero Saturday when he connected early in the second half as the Volunteers trailed by 11 points. His shot ignited a 17-2 run that was instrumental in a 67-62 victory over No. 3 Auburn.

