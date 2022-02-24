ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design Render of Balagos, the Flying Flame - Gargantuan Red Dragon Mini from WizKids

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your first look at the...

www.ign.com

Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy A23 renders leak, showing a familiar design

It looks like Samsung has a distinctive design language for its budget phones in 2022. Leaked renders purportedly showing the Samsung Galaxy A23 have emerged online. The phone looks similar to the upcoming Galaxy A53. Samsung is preparing to launch more Galaxy A series phones this year, and we’ve already...
CELL PHONES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Supply Bin on Olympus Guarantees Gold Loot in Season 12

An Apex Legends loot bin on the revamped Olympus map is providing players with gold loot during almost every match in Season 12. Apex Legends YouTuber The Gaming Merchant discovered the location and shared it with the Apex community on Feb. 9 in the following YouTube video, diving straight to the loot bin at the start of the game and securing an Alternator SMG, golden armor, and other top loot.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Pixel 7 Pro renders suggest it might keep the Pixel 6’s signature design

Reliable leaker OnLeaks has offered a glimpse at what the Google Pixel 7 Pro might look like in a set of leaked 3D renders, as first reported by SmartPrix (via 9to5Google). So far, the upcoming device appears to share several similarities with its Pixel 6 predecessor, including the same prominent camera bar on the rear of the phone.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Peak Design Mobile Tripod packs down to just half a centimeter to take with you everywhere

Display your phone in portrait or landscape mode to watch videos and more with the Peak Design Mobile Tripod. It measures just half a centimeter in thickness to attach to the back of your phone without the extra bulk. Simply deploy all 3 legs together to use it as a kickstand. The Peak Design Mobile Tripod provides pro-level stability thanks to the micro ballhead that smoothly adjusts to your shooting or viewing angle. You can even adjust the ball tension with a magnetically integrated tuning key. Moreover, this gadget features anti-slip, aluminum legs with vibration-damping feet to remain stable to surfaces. Overall, use this accessory for photography shoots, exploring videos, and more without having to balance your phone on an object.
ELECTRONICS
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES
digitalspy.com

The best Elden Ring pre-order deals on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC

The epic new fantasy RPG from Dark Souls developers FromSoftware and Game of Thrones author George RR Martin is just around the corner, with Elden Ring set for release on Friday, February 25 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. The highly anticipated title puts you in a vast open world known...
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Mail

Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may have also been involved in the giant impact that formed the MOON, study reveals

The Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may also have been involved in the massive impact that formed the moon, a new study suggests. Researchers led by the University of Cambridge think it may have been been part of an ancient collision that broke off a chunk of baby Earth to form the moon 4.5 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
Motor1.com

Best Police Scanners (2022)

A high-quality police scanner can help you stay in the know during your drive. Regardless of what type of police scanner suits your needs, you won’t need wifi as the best police scanners will simply operate by being plugged into an AC adapter or by use of batteries. The...
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

The Steam Deck is already the emulation system of my dreams

Don't tell my boss, but a PlayStation 2 JRPG almost derailed my Steam Deck review. I was prepared to put in some long gaming hours to write about gaming on the Deck, but I wasn't prepared for 15-year-old games to keep distracting me away from my Steam library. I had to tear myself away to play other games on the Steam Deck, and every time I returned to Persona 3 I got a new jolt of excitement because it just worked so damn well.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

WizKids Announces New Dungeons & Dragons Demon Lord Figure

WizKids has announced a new Dungeons & Dragons premium figure of one of the game's most iconic Demon Lords. Earlier this week, WizKids announced it would be producing an Icons of the Realms premium figure of Yeenoghu, the demon lord of gnolls. Like previous Demon Lord figures announced by WizKids, the figure appears to be based off of Yeenoghu's depiction in Volo's Guide to Monsters. The figure will be released in May 2022 and will have a retail price of $79.99. You can check out an early look at the figure below:
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

The official Steam Deck dock won’t be available at launch

The first orders for the Steam Deck, Valve’s handheld gaming PC, will begin on Friday, but the company’s official dock for the device won’t be available at that time. “We are also looking forward to getting the official Dock for Steam Deck into customers’ hands,” Valve said in a post about the Steam Deck’s launch day. “It won’t be happening as early as we wanted, but we’re excited to talk more about it soon and are planning to make them available in late spring.”
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Divisive N64 Game Getting Physical Release on Nintendo Switch

A divisive, cult-classic Nintendo 64 game is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED. Back in January, after its initial PC release, a remaster of Shadow Man was released via Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, but only digitally. As a result, if you wanted a physical copy of the game, you needed to own an original copy of the game on N64, PS1, PC, or Sega Dreamcast. Of course, physical copies of the original game aren't easy to come by, with these versions of the game being 23 years old. That said, if you dreamed of adding Shadow Man to your physical collection, you can now do exactly this, courtesy of Limited Run Games, via Nintendo Switch or PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
WWD

La Double J RTW Fall 2022

Ever the fashion guru, J.J. Martin has the ideal message for right now: “Bring your heart out of the closet, throw love bombs not war bombs,” she said, rattling off the mantras on her Via Sant’Andrea store windows, which are a testament to her lifelong spiritual journey. She even launched a spiritual newsletter to talk about it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ComicBook

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent Beta Announced

Square Enix announced earlier in the month it planned to release Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent in Europe in North America which would mark the first time it's gotten a wider release than just in Japan. At the time, there were talks of a beta for those who wanted to try out the game, and while the beta isn't here just yet, those interested now have the opportunity to sign up for the opportunity to try it early via pre-registrations.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

How to share Chrome tabs between mobile and desktop

If you're regularly switching between devices throughout the day, you've probably wanted to continue browsing on the same Chrome tab from a different device. Whether you have to leave your computer in the middle of reading an article or are having trouble viewing a page on your phone, sharing tabs can help simplify your life.
TECHNOLOGY

