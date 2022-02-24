Design Render of Balagos, the Flying Flame - Gargantuan Red Dragon Mini from WizKids

Display your phone in portrait or landscape mode to watch videos and more with the Peak Design Mobile Tripod. It measures just half a centimeter in thickness to attach to the back of your phone without the extra bulk. Simply deploy all 3 legs together to use it as a kickstand. The Peak Design Mobile Tripod provides pro-level stability thanks to the micro ballhead that smoothly adjusts to your shooting or viewing angle. You can even adjust the ball tension with a magnetically integrated tuning key. Moreover, this gadget features anti-slip, aluminum legs with vibration-damping feet to remain stable to surfaces. Overall, use this accessory for photography shoots, exploring videos, and more without having to balance your phone on an object.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO