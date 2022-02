– Bonnie Raitt will return to the live stage with “Just Like That…” a national tour in 2022 launching in April and running through November which includes music from her forthcoming, long-awaited studio album, ‘Just Like That…’ Raitt will release her first single off the upcoming album as well as launch a pre-order campaign Feb. 25. The first and second rounds of shows in April with special guest NRBQ and May/June with special guest Lucinda Williams are on sale now. The third round of shows are on sale Feb. 18 with special guest Mavis Staples and include a stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

9 DAYS AGO