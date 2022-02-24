ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple

Gadgeteer team – gear we’re using in 2022 (David Sheneman)

By David Sheneman
The Gadgeteer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARTICLE – We were asked to do a quick article about our everyday carry or what’s in our bag or “the gear we’re using.” I decided to do a “what’s in my pocket (or on my belt)” article, so here goes....

the-gadgeteer.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

Best gadgets for the ultimate + immersive home audio experience

Owning great audio gadgets is always essential, not only to blast out some groovy music at your parties but also for those days when you want to sing along to your favorite tunes at the top of your lungs, in the privacy of your room! Whatever may be the requirement, having a clear, distortion-free, handy, and interactive set of audio devices is necessary. There are a lot of innovative designs out there in the market, so picking the right one that meets all your needs can be a task, especially since we all tend to have different audio requirements. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of functional, creative, and exciting audio devices for you! From “invisible” headphones that beam sound directly into your ears, to a stereo system that looks like minimalist art – these modern audio devices are all you need for the ultimate immersive audio experience at home. Enjoy!
CELL PHONES
Gear Patrol

The 10 Best Stick Vacuums to Take the Suck Out of Spring Cleaning

The greatest thing to ever happen to vacuum cleaners was tossing away the cord, making them slimmer and trimming the fat. Dyson may have revolutionized cordless stick vacuums, but the manufacturer is no longer the de facto brand when it comes to getting a good stick vac. Nearly every home appliance brand has a line of cordless stick vacuums these days, and it's easy to see why everyone loves them — they're lightweight, convenient and efficient.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
CNET

Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale includes deals on laptops, smart TVs, headphones and more

Best Buy launched a new flash sale today featuring deep discounts on laptops, smart TVs, headphones, robot vacuums and more. Whether you're shopping for the products you need to stay productive, upgrading your entertainment setup or snagging small appliances to make life easier, Best Buy is ready to help. You can shop all of the deals on top tech now, but hurry, the flash sale ends tonight.
ELECTRONICS
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headsets#Android#Gadgeteer#Covid#Ipad Pro
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on your Android phone

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Woman discovers she’s being catfished after texting android phone user who wore an Apple watch in his photos

A woman discovered a man on a dating app was a catfish, as he was wearing an Apple watch, which can only work for people who have an iPhone. However, he had been texting her with an android phone. In a TikTok video posted on January 31, Jocelyn, @jjustjocelyn, explained how she matched with a guy on the dating app Bumble. And as noted on Bumble’s website, “women always make the first move” and have to initiate the conversation within 24 hours or the match expires. @jjustjocelyn as if dating wasn’t hard enough already #greenscreenvideo #datingapp #datingfail #catfish #catfishstory...
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Samsung
inputmag.com

How to fix your MacBook's Bluetooth battery drain with macOS Monterey 12.2.1

Has your MacBook been sucking down battery at an alarming rate when it’s in sleep mode? Apple has just released a fix for the power loss with the latest macOS Monterey 12.2.1 update. Per Apple, the battery issue is only for Intel-based MacBooks. “macOS 12.2.1 provides important security updates...
COMPUTERS
shefinds

4 iPhone Apps That Apple Experts Say Zap So Much Battery

All apps are not created equal when it comes to the ones that can seriously put a drain on your iPhone battery. If you are aiming to get better control over your phone and how its battery holds up over the course of the day, it’s worthwhile to know which apps experts say can have a negative effect on your phone in terms of power.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Grab a Heavily Discounted $99 Chromebook During Best Buy's One-Day Sale

Looking for a versatile and compact budget laptop that can travel anywhere? For under $100, this Asus laptop features Chrome OS, access to thousands of apps, built-in virus protection and cloud backups. Save $120 off the Asus Chromebook at Best Buy today and spend just $99 to get all the basic functions you need to stay connected and productive with this ultraportable 11-inch laptop. Note this deal ends tonight.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This wooden smart home sensor doesn’t need batteries

Researchers at the Beijing Institute of Nanoenergy and Nanosystems have developed a means of creating a wood-based triboelectric self-powered smart home sensor. Basically, it can harness the energy you use to press a button or step on the ground to send wireless signals around the house. With this system, a layer of wood has a thin copper film applied to the underside, which makes contact with a non-stick layer beneath when pressed, and generates an electric charge. That charge can then be used to power a sensor and emit a signal.
ELECTRONICS
Business Insider

The 4 best Bluetooth speakers for listening to music outside and around the house

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. A good Bluetooth speaker allows you to listen to all your favorite music services and podcasts without any pesky cables. Thanks to Bluetooth technology, these speakers are able to play wireless audio from other Bluetooth-enabled devices, like a smartphone or laptop.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Garmin Venu 2 Plus vs. Fitbit Sense

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus offers heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, sleep and stress tracking, fitness age and Body Battery scores, a daily Health Snapshot, and other health tools. For fitness, you'll find over 25 sports modes and tons of useful metrics offered for free, plus customizable workouts and free training plans. You'll just have to pay a premium to get it.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy