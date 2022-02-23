ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Important role of the SDF-1/CXCR4 axis in the homing of systemically transplanted human amnion-derived mesenchymal stem cells (hAD-MSCs) to ovaries in rats with chemotherapy-induced premature ovarian insufficiency (POI)

 4 days ago

Chemotherapy can induce premature ovarian insufficiency (POI). POI causes multiple sequelae and is currently incurable. As shown in our previous studies, systemically transplanted human amnion-derived mesenchymal stem cells (hAD-MSCs) home to ovaries with chemotherapy-induced POI and subsequently reduce ovarian injury and improve ovarian function in rats with POI. However, the cellular...

Nature.com

Bone marrow transplantation chemotherapy disrupts regenerative brain cell populations

Bone marrow transplantation causes peripheral cells to engraft the brain by an unclear mechanism. Microglia, the brain's immune cells, lose their regenerative capacity when the bone marrow transplantation chemotherapy agent busulfan arrests their cell cycle. This causes a gradual decrease in microglial density, creating a niche for peripheral donor cells to engraft the brain and become resident macrophages.
CANCER
Nature.com

Human adipose mesenchymal stem cells modulate inflammation and angiogenesis through exosomes

Stem cell-derived exosomes are efficient and safe therapeutic tools for transferring endogenous biological cargo or functional biomolecules for regenerative medicine. The regulation of inflammation and angiogenesis plays a pivotal role in wound healing and tissue regeneration. The purpose of this study was to investigate the anti-inflammatory and pro-angiogenic roles of human adipose mesenchymal stem cell-derived exosomes, focusing on the underlying mechanisms. Exosomes inhibited LPS-induced inflammation by activating ROCK1 and PTEN expression. Moreover, microRNAs (miR-132 and miR-146a) released from exosomes upregulated the expression of pro-angiogenic genes and promoted proliferation activity and tube formation in human umbilical vein endothelial cells. Exosomal effects were verified using ROCK1/PTEN inhibitors for anti-inflammation and miR-132/miR-146a inhibitors for pro-angiogenesis. Our findings suggest that exosomes exert anti-inflammatory effects by targeting the ROCK1/PTEN pathway and exhibit pro-angiogenic effects via delivery of miR-132 and miR-146a. Taken together, these results suggest that exosomes may be promising therapeutic candidates for curing diseases involved in inflammation and angiogenesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Long noncoding RNA SNHG1 silencing accelerates hepatocyte-like cell differentiation of bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to alleviate cirrhosis via the microRNA-15a/SMURF1/UVRAG axis

Bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) can differentiate into hepatocyte-like cells (HLCs) to attenuate cirrhosis. Long noncoding RNA (lncRNA) SNHG1 has been demonstrated to orchestrate BMSC differentiation, whereas its role in cirrhosis remains elusive. Therefore, this study was performed to figure out whether lncRNA SNHG1 was involved in cirrhosis by affecting HLC differentiation of BMSCs. Mouse BMSCs were isolated, and the BMSC differentiation into HLCs was induced by hepatocyte growth factor (HGF). A cirrhotic mouse model was established using carbon tetrachloride and phenobarbital, followed by intravenous injection of BMSCs with manipulated expression of lncRNA SNHG1, microRNA (miR)-15a, and SMURF1. Subsequent to HGF induction, expression of hepatocyte-related genes, albumin secretion, and glycogen accumulation was increased in BMSCs, suggesting the differentiation of BMSCs into HLCs. Mechanistically, lncRNA SNHG1 bound to miR-15a that targeted SMURF1, and SMURF1 diminished ATG5 and Wnt5a expression by enhancing the ubiquitination of UVRAG. LncRNA SNHG1 or SMURF1 silencing or miR-15a overexpression promoted differentiation of BMSCs into HLCs and repressed cirrhosis of mice by upregulating ATG5 and Wnt5a via UVRAG. Conclusively, lncRNA SNHG1 silencing might facilitate HLC differentiation from mouse BMSCs and alleviate cirrhosis via the miR-15a/SMURF1/UVRAG/ATG5/Wnt5a axis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation chemotherapy causes microglia senescence and peripheral macrophage engraftment in the brain

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) is a therapy used for multiple malignant and nonmalignant diseases, with chemotherapy used for pretransplantation myeloablation. The post-HSCT brain contains peripheral engrafted parenchymal macrophages, despite their absence in the normal brain, with the engraftment mechanism still undefined. Here we show that HSCT chemotherapy broadly disrupts mouse brain regenerative populations, including a permanent loss of adult neurogenesis. Microglial density was halved, causing microglial process expansion, coinciding with indicators of broad senescence. Although microglia expressed cell proliferation markers, they underwent cell cycle arrest in S"‰phase with a majority expressing the senescence and antiapoptotic marker p21. In vivo single-cell tracking of microglia after recovery from chemical depletion showed loss of their regenerative capacity, subsequently replaced with donor macrophages. We propose that HSCT chemotherapy causes microglial senescence with a gradual decrease to a critical microglial density, providing a permissive niche for peripheral macrophage engraftment of the brain.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Poi#Amnion#Sdf#Msc#Had#Western#Transwell#Cyclophosphamide
Nature.com

LncRNA SND1-IT1 facilitates TGF-Î²1-induced epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition via miR-124/COL4A1 axis in gastric cancer

The transformation of tumor cells from an epithelial to a mesenchymal-like phenotype, designated as epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT), represents a key hallmark of human cancer metastasis, including gastric cancer (GC). However, a large set of non-coding RNAs have been studied for their functions that initiate or inhibit this phenotypic switch in GC cells by regulating oncogenes or tumor suppressors. In this paper, we aimed to identify lncRNA SND1-IT1, miR-124, and COL4A1 gene in the context of GC with a specific focus on their effects on transforming growth factor Î²1 (TGF-Î²1)-induced EMT. The study included 52 paired samples of lesion tissues and adjacent lesion-free tissues surgically resected from patients diagnosed with GC. HGC-27 cells were stimulated with exogenous TGF-Î²1 (2"‰ng/mL). Expression of lncRNA SND1-IT1, miR-124, and COL4A1 was determined by RT-qPCR. CCK-8 assays, Transwell assays, immunoblotting analysis of EMT-specific markers, and tumor invasion markers were performed to evaluate cell viability, migration, and invasion of cultured HGC-27 cells. Luciferase activity assay was employed to examine miR-124 binding with lncRNA SND1-IT1 and COL4A1, respectively. LncRNA SND1-IT1 was upregulated in GC tissues and cells. TGF-Î²1-stimulated EMT and regulated lncRNA SND1-IT1, miR-124, and COL4A1 expressions in HGC-27 cells. LncRNA SND1-IT1 knockdown tempered HGC-27 cell viability, migration and invasion. LncRNA SND1-IT1 participated in TGF-Î²1-stimulated EMT in GC by sponging miR-124. MiR-124 attenuated TGF-Î²1-stimulated EMT in GC by targeting COL4A1. These results primarily demonstrated TGF-Î²1 can regulate cancer cell migration, invasion and stimulate EMT through the SND1-IT1/miR-124/COL4A1 axis in GC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Inhibition of HIF-1Î±-AQP4 axis ameliorates brain edema and neurological functional deficits in a rat controlled cortical injury (CCI) model

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is an important cause of death in young adults and children. Till now, the treatment of TBI in the short- and long-term complications is still a challenge. Our previous evidence implied aquaporin 4 (AQP4) and hypoxia inducible factor-1Î± (HIF-1Î±) might be potential targets for TBI. In this study, we explored the roles of AQP4 and HIF-1Î± on brain edema formation, neuronal damage and neurological functional deficits after TBI using the controlled cortical injury (CCI) model. The adult male Sprague Dawley rats were randomly divided into sham and TBI group, the latter group was further divided into neutralized-AQP4 antibody group, 2-methoxyestradiol (2-ME2) group, and their corresponding control, IgG and isotonic saline groups, respectively. Brain edema was examined by water content. Hippocampal neuronal injury was assessed by neuron loss and neuronal skeleton related protein expressions. Spatial learning and memory deficits were evaluated by Morris water maze test and memory-related proteins were detected by western blot. Our data showed that increased AQP4 protein level was closely correlated with severity of brain edema after TBI. Compared with that in the control group, both blockage of AQP4 with neutralized-AQP4 antibody and inhibition of HIF-1Î± with 2-ME2 for one-time treatment within 30"“60Â min post TBI significantly ameliorated brain edema on the 1st day post-TBI, and markedly alleviated hippocampal neuron loss and spatial learning and memory deficits on the 21st day post-TBI. In summary, our preliminary study revealed the short-term and long-term benefits of targeting HIF-1Î±-AQP4 axis after TBI, which may provide new clues for the selection of potential therapeutic targets for TBI in clinical practice.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Role of endothelial colony forming cells (ECFCs) Tetrahydrobiopterin (BH4) in determining ECFCs functionality in coronary artery disease (CAD) patients

Nitric oxide (NO.) is critical for functionality of endothelial colony forming cells (ECFCs). Dimerization of endothelial nitric oxide synthase (eNOS) is must to produce NO. and tetrahydrobiopterin (BH4) plays a crucial role in stabilizing this state. We investigated BH4 level in ECFCs and its effect on ECFCs functionality in CAD patients. Intracellular biopterin levels and ECFCs functionality in terms of cell viability, adhesion, proliferation, in vitro wound healing and angiogenesis were assessed. GuanosineÂ TriphosphateÂ Cyclohydrolase-1 (GTPCH-1) expression was studied in ECFCs. Serum total reactive oxygen/nitrogen species was measured and effect of nitrosative stress on ECFC's biopterins level and functionality were evaluated by treating with 3-morpholino sydnonimine (SIN-1). BH4 level was significantly lower in ECFCs from CAD patients. Cell proliferation, wound closure reflecting cellular migration as well as in vitro angiogenesisÂ were impaired in ECFCs fromÂ CAD patients. Wound healing capacity and angiogenesis were positively correlated with ECFC's BH4. A negative effect of nitrosative stress on biopterins level and cell functionality was observed in SIN-1 treated ECFCs. ECFCs from CAD exhibited impaired functionality and lower BH4 level. Association of BH4 with wound healing capacity and angiogenesis suggest its role in maintaining ECFC's functionality. Oxidative stress may be a determinant of intracellular biopterin levels.
CANCER
Nature.com

Blocking iASPP/Nrf2/M-CSF axis improves anti-cancer effect of chemotherapy-induced senescence by attenuating M2 polarization

The complex interaction between cancer cells and the immune microenvironment is a central regulator of tumor growth and the treatment response. Chemotherapy-induced senescence is accompanied by the senescence-associated secretion phenotype (SASP). However, the mechanisms underlying the regulation of the SASP remain the most poorly understood element of senescence. Here, we show that nuclear erythroid factor 2-like factor 2 (Nrf2), a master antioxidative transcription factor, accumulates upon doxorubicin-induced senescence. This is due to the increased cytoplasmic Inhibitor of Apoptosis Stimulating Protein of P53, iASPP, which binds with Keap1, interrupting Keap1/Nrf2 interaction and promoting Nrf2 stabilization and activation. Activated Nrf2 transactivates a novel target gene of SASP factor, macrophage colony-stimulating factor (M-CSF), which subsequently acts on macrophages and induces polarization from M1 to M2 via a paracrine mechanism. Genetic inhibition of iASPP-Nrf2 suppresses the growth of apoptosis-resistant xenografts, with further analysis revealing that M-CSF/M-CSFR-regulated macrophage polarization is critical for the functional outcomes delineated above. Overall, our data uncover a novel function of iASPP-Nrf2 in skewing the immune microenvironment under treatment-induced senescence. Targeting the iASPP-Nrf2 axis could be a powerful strategy for the implementation of new chemotherapy-based therapeutic opportunities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

