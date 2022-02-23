Important role of the SDF-1/CXCR4 axis in the homing of systemically transplanted human amnion-derived mesenchymal stem cells (hAD-MSCs) to ovaries in rats with chemotherapy-induced premature ovarian insufficiency (POI)

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is an important cause of death in young adults and children. Till now, the treatment of TBI in the short- and long-term complications is still a challenge. Our previous evidence implied aquaporin 4 (AQP4) and hypoxia inducible factor-1Î± (HIF-1Î±) might be potential targets for TBI. In this study, we explored the roles of AQP4 and HIF-1Î± on brain edema formation, neuronal damage and neurological functional deficits after TBI using the controlled cortical injury (CCI) model. The adult male Sprague Dawley rats were randomly divided into sham and TBI group, the latter group was further divided into neutralized-AQP4 antibody group, 2-methoxyestradiol (2-ME2) group, and their corresponding control, IgG and isotonic saline groups, respectively. Brain edema was examined by water content. Hippocampal neuronal injury was assessed by neuron loss and neuronal skeleton related protein expressions. Spatial learning and memory deficits were evaluated by Morris water maze test and memory-related proteins were detected by western blot. Our data showed that increased AQP4 protein level was closely correlated with severity of brain edema after TBI. Compared with that in the control group, both blockage of AQP4 with neutralized-AQP4 antibody and inhibition of HIF-1Î± with 2-ME2 for one-time treatment within 30"“60Â min post TBI significantly ameliorated brain edema on the 1st day post-TBI, and markedly alleviated hippocampal neuron loss and spatial learning and memory deficits on the 21st day post-TBI. In summary, our preliminary study revealed the short-term and long-term benefits of targeting HIF-1Î±-AQP4 axis after TBI, which may provide new clues for the selection of potential therapeutic targets for TBI in clinical practice.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO