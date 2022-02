I think that we should have a mandatory DNA test for all people. There are two very good reasons for this. Look at all the criminals that have been caught because of it. Also, people could see that they have several different origins — races — within them. As the United States is new, no one is “from” here — not even Native people, if you go back far enough. Before the flood, all countries were together, with water around them, which made it possible for people to walk to North America and South America. Racism might stop then, as we are all created equal.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 11 DAYS AGO