ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Gabby Petito’s dad opens domestic violence shelter in her memory

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lIKUM_0eNq8Tb600
Gabby's father, Joe Petito, praised "events like today" for motivating them to feel good "even for something so tragic." WPTV-TV

Gabby Petito’s grieving dad has opened a domestic violence shelter in Florida dedicated to the slain 22-year-old – saying he hopes his late daughter “is going to live on through everyone.”

Joe Petito, 42, attended a grand opening Wednesday for the SafeSpace shelter in Vero Beach, WCVB reported.

He recently presented a $15,000 donation to the nonprofit facility — which is dedicated to helping victims find shelter and resources — with help from the Gabby Petito Foundation, according to WPTV.

“It’s not what I need. It’s what people need,” the heartbroken father said during the opening Wednesday, The US Sun reported.

“One in three women, one in five men, 10 to 20 million kids a year. When you do the math on that you’re talking 100 million people. There are only 350 million Americans in the United States,” he told WPBF.

“So you’re talking just under one-third of the nation. … We want everyone to get the same attention that Gabby got,” he said. “I think Gabby is going to live on through everyone. … Her story went so far.”

Petito went on: “I think she will live on through so many of us because more and more people are being found. More and more people are speaking up on their own violence that is happening to them and to their children. … And that’s a great thing but we still got more to do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31QNkC_0eNq8Tb600
Petito presented a $15,000 donation to the nonprofit facility.

Gabby was reported missing by her mother in Suffolk County on Sept. 11 after her boyfriend Brian Laundrie returned home from the young couple’s cross-country trip 10 days earlier. The Blue Point native’s body was found at a Wyoming campground on Sept. 19.

The skeletal remains of Laundrie — the sole person of interest in her disappearance and death — were found on Oct. 21. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to a report by a Florida medical examiner’s office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWZ6O_0eNq8Tb600
The grand opening for the SafeSpace shelter in Vero Beach was held Wednesday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F1CUe_0eNq8Tb600
Petito’s body was found at a Wyoming campground on Sept. 19.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qjDSx_0eNq8Tb600
One of Gabby Petito’s final posts on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Gabby’s dad said his family is doing well and praised “events like today” for motivating them to feel good “even for something so tragic.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Russian forces enter Ukraine's second city, gas pipelines explode

KYIV, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian military vehicles pushed into Ukraine's second-largest city on Sunday and explosions rocked oil and gas installations on a fourth day of fighting in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. Russian soldiers and armoured vehicles were seen in different parts...
MILITARY
NBC News

CDC eases mask guidelines for schools and other indoor places. Here's how to stay safe.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, most Americans can take off their masks. Based on new metrics that take into account Covid hospitalizations, hospital capacity and new Covid cases, more than 70 percent of the country lives in an area where indoor masks are no longer recommended. For schools located in these parts of the U.S., this represents a seismic shift. Up until now, the agency had recommended universal indoor mask use in K-12 schools to reduce Covid transmission.
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Safespace#Wcvb#Wptv#The Us Sun#Americans#Wpbf#Blue Point
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy