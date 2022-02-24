IStar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ IStar Financial Inc. (STAR) on Thursday reported net income of $13 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 87 cents per share.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $50.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $132.5 million, or $1.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $308.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STAR