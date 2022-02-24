Radcom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 2 cents per share.

The monitoring service for the communications industry posted revenue of $11.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.3 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $40.3 million.

Radcom expects full-year revenue in the range of $42 million to $45 million.

