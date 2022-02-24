ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
America First: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ America First Multifamily Investors LP (ATAX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $7.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of 11 cents.

The provider of tax exempt financing for student housing, senior housing and multifamily housing posted revenue of $20 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $38.1 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $68.5 million.

America First shares have declined roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

The Associated Press

