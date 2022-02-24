ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perficient: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Perficient Inc. (PRFT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The information technology consulting firm posted revenue of $214.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $207.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $52.1 million, or $1.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $761 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Perficient expects its per-share earnings to range from 92 cents to 95 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $218 million to $221 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Perficient expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.18 to $4.33 per share, with revenue ranging from $900 million to $940 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRFT

