Environment

5 On Your Side weather forecast

KSDK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's the latest forecast from 5 On...

www.ksdk.com

Related
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Latest Snowfall Predictions For End Of Week Storm Released

Put your rain boots back in the closet and get the snow boots out. The second storm of the week is headed to the Northeast, and it's bringing a wintry mix with it, meteorologists are saying."We have twin storms this week," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, adding, "They are …
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNT

Winter storm with heavy snow moving through today

A mix of sleet and freezing rain has been falling since around midnight. It has caused slick roadways already, and travel conditions are only expected to deteriorate through the morning. This mix transitions to all snow by daybreak, then we could see heavy snow at times. The northwestern corner of...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

First Alert: Friday Winter Storm Will Bring Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds

After a record-breaking warm day Wednesday, snow is expected this Friday. We've issued a First Alert for the Friday winter storm. The storm will bring heavy snow, and some gusty winds all day Friday. When will it start snowing?. The heaviest snow will actually fall during the predawn hours Friday,...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Winter storm warnings stretch across Plains, Ohio Valley

A significant winter storm with widespread impacts will move from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley on Thursday, and the Northeast and mid-Atlantic on Friday. Heavy snow, ice, flooding, rain and bitter cold air will move into these areas. Freezing rain and sleet will be possible from northern Texas...
ENVIRONMENT
Sand Hills Express

Winter storm dumps multiple inches of snow on the Northeast

An ongoing winter storm that’s made its way across the nation this week has dumped multiple inches of snow on the Northeast, according to the National Weather Service. Conditions are forecast to improve overnight as the system moves off the New England coast. By Friday afternoon, Maine reported the...
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Freezing rain and sleet tonight, slick Friday morning commute

Tonight, we will see a steady period of freezing rain and sleet between 10 pm and 4 am as temperatures hover just below the freezing mark. Remember the difference between freezing rain and sleet. Freezing rain is just rain that freezes when it hits the surface therefore glazing the ground in a thin layer of ice. Sleet is where it is frozen pellets hitting the surface. Once we get past 9 am Friday roads will began to improve.
ENVIRONMENT
Channel 3000

Winter storm bringing treacherous icy conditions to South and Midwest before dumping heavy snow in Northeast

A far-reaching winter storm was expected to bring dangerous ice to roads in parts of the South and Midwest on Thursday before dumping heavy snow in the Northeast. Winter weather alerts stretched over 1,500 miles from Arkansas to Maine on Thursday evening as the ice storm was set to create hazardous travel conditions and possible power outages, as well as a potential flooding threat in the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys.
DANE COUNTY, WI
KAAL-TV

Possible winter storm early next week

We've put out preliminary Alert Days for Monday and Tuesday as a Winter Storm tries to take aim on us. The signal has been consistent to see accumulating snow in the timeframe. But there is also an expected stronger wind to play a role with the system. As it sits...
ENVIRONMENT

