Jennifer Lopez to receive iHeartRadio Icon Award

By Lester Fabian Brathwaite
EW.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot that she needed iHeartRadio to tell her that ... but they are anyway. At this year's iHeartRadio Awards, J.Lo will receive the Icon Award honoring "her impact on pop culture, longevity, and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide." The singer-actress...

