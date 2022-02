Shopping for a household to keep one's family healthy, happy, and well taken care of is no easy feat, especially in America where depending on where you live and how much money you earn, the odds can be stacked against you. Despite the fact that citizens pay a ton in property, product, and income taxes, not to mention the odd fine here and there, we're still hit with a healthcare system that sucks when compared to the rest of the developed world and an ever-rising cost of living.

