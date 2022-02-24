Death of man in Kidder County likely related to weather

STEELE, N.D. (AP) — The death of a man in rural Kidder County was likely due to blizzard conditions, according to sheriff’s officials.

The body of 56-year-old Timothy Becker, of Robinson, was found in a ditch along Highway 36 just after noon on Monday.

Sheriff Barry Vannatta said it appears Becker got lost in white-out conditions and left his vehicle after turning onto a low maintenance road.

Vannatta said an autopsy is currently being conducted to determine the cause of death, KFGO reported.