Green Bay Packers create millions in 2022 cap space

The Green Bay Packers have a lot of significant decisions to make this offseason, but perhaps the biggest is sorting out the future of wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams is set to become a free agent, and contract talks with the Packers have reportedly failed to progress since the end of the season. As a result, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers will “almost certainly” use the franchise tag on Adams. The aim would be to prevent Adams from reaching the open market, thus buying the Packers more time to work out a long-term contract.
