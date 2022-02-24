Quaker Valley School District officials invest in new technology for students, staff

RIDGEFIELD — On Feb. 8, Ridgefield School District officials recognized the February 2022 Employee and Students of the Month at the regular board of directors meeting. February’s Employee of the Month is Deb Ortner. Since day one, Deb has continued to step up to any and all challenges that have presented themselves, proving over and over that Ridgefield School District has a true rock star on their staff. Deb’s can-do attitude is phenomenal and infectious. She spends her days serving staff and students and not a day goes by where she isn’t lifting people up.

