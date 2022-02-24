Quaker Valley School District officials invest in new technology for students, staff

Several students at the New Albany School of Career & Technical Education recently received honors at the Technology Students Association (TSA) Northern District Competition held at NEMCC in Booneville. Front from left are Andy Jeter (New Albany High School), 1st place, Digital Video Production and 1st place, On Demand Video; Zane Chapman (New Albany High School), 1st place, Technology Problem Solving, Ashlee Stout (New Albany High School), 1st place, Digital Video Production and 1st place, On Demand Video; back from left, Chance Littlejohn (New Albany High School); Stanton Wilson (Myrtle Attendance Center), 1st place, Digital Video Production and 1st place, On Demand Video; Dylan Bristow (Myrtle Attendance Center), 1st place Technology Problem Solving; Daniel Bullock (New Albany High School), 1st place, Technology Problem Solving; Will Speck; Samuel Rossetti (New Albany High School), 3rd place, Prepared Presentation; Max Smithey (West Union Attendance Center), 1st place, Digital Video Production and 1st place, On Demand Video; and Luke Henry (New Albany High School), 1st place, Digital Video Production and 1st place, On Demand Video.The winning students will advance to the TSA State Competition. This photo previously was published with incomplete information provided.
