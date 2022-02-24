ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quaker Valley School District officials invest in new technology for students, staff

By Michael DiVittorio
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew iPads and laptops are expected to be in the hands of Quaker Valley School District students and staff next school year. District director of innovation and strategic initiatives Karyn Dobda said 320 iPads were purchased for first and ninth-grade students. It also approved the purchase of 100 MacBook...

