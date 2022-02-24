ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

When parents get Medicaid, it can benefit the health of their kids too

By Become an author
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251FFA_0eNq51kW00
Millions of low-income Americans have gained health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. Ariel Skelley/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea

Low-income parents who live in states that expanded their Medicaid programs under the Affordable Care Act are 4.7% more likely to say they are in good health than their peers in states that have declined to take this step, according to new research I co-authored.

In addition, children of low-income parents living in states that have expanded their Medicaid programs have a 2% lower growth in body mass index, suggesting improvement in their health as well. Preventing excessive weight gain for school-aged children is a priority due to linkages with adult obesity and other health concerns.

These are the main findings from a study I conducted with Caitlin McPherran Lombardi and Lindsey Rose Bullinger.

After combing through nationally representative data, we compared the health of parents and their children in states that had taken advantage of Medicaid expansion under the ACA with those living in states that had not. We also analyzed the changes before and after expansion took effect in the state where these parents lived.

We used statistical analysis to rule out other variables, such as race or ethnicity and marital status, as the source of these differences. We didn’t detect any significant changes in terms of what parents said about their children’s overall health or the use of preventive care.

Why it matters

In 2014, 28 states expanded access to Medicaid, a federal health insurance program primarily for low-income and disabled people under 65 that’s administered independently by every state. States that have expanded the program can enroll people with incomes up to 138% of the federal poverty level – currently US$38,295 for a family of four – as part of the Affordable Care Act. Since then, another 10 states have expanded access. Most recently, Missouri and Oklahoma expanded the program in 2021.

About 2.2 million uninsured adults under 65 who have incomes below the poverty line live in Texas, Florida, North Carolina and the other nine states that have yet to expand access to Medicaid. If they resided elsewhere, they would be able to enroll in the program.

Roughly 60% of the Americans in this situation in 2019 were people of color. Legislation that would further increase access to health insurance has stalled in the Senate.

What other research is being done

Previous studies have shown that Medicaid expansion is leading more low-income parents to get health insurance. Other researchers have also found that concerns about medical costs and health insurance coverage eased psychological distress among low-income parents.

Children from low-income households were already eligible, prior to 2014, for government-provided heath insurance, either through Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Known as CHIP, it’s a joint federal and state program that provides health coverage to kids and pregnant women whose families have low incomes but make too much to qualify for Medicaid.

But multiple studies have found that increased awareness of public health insurance eligibility among parents led to an uptick in children’s insurance coverage as well in what is known as the “welcome-mat effect.”

These studies also echo the findings from prior studies of earlier expansions to Medicaid, which took place in the 1990s and 2000s. That research determined that uninsurance rates for children fell, and that newly insured low-income parents said they had increased their use of preventive medical care and reported significant mental health improvements.

We are doing additional research regarding the benefits of Medicaid expansion. One study indicates that low-income children in Medicaid-expansion states made more progress in standardized reading tests compared with kids their age in other states.

We’re also finding that low-income parents in states that expanded Medicaid spent about 13% more time reading with their children, and they were 5% more likely to have consistent dinnertime routines than their counterparts in states that haven’t taken this step.

[Like what you’ve read? Want more? Sign up for The Conversation’s daily newsletter.]

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 1

Related
northfortynews

Increased Emergency SNAP Benefits Continue in 2022

Extended benefits will be distributed early February, to be reviewed monthly. All Coloradans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will continue to receive the maximum monthly amount of funds in February. SNAP serves more than 250,000 households and 499,000 individuals in Colorado each month, providing money to purchase food and safeguarding the well-being of low-income households.
COLORADO STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Renewed Eligibility Checks Threaten Medicaid for Millions

At the start of the pandemic, Congress sent extra money to states to bolster their Medicaid programs on the condition that they suspend eligibility reviews for the safety net insurance program. Low-income Americans, the thinking went, risked losing coverage because of bureaucratic snafus just when they needed it most. That agreement—which was extended eight times—is set to expire in April, threatening to leave millions of Americans uninsured. “There’s a high risk of people losing coverage, notwithstanding the fact that they’re likely to be eligible,” says.
U.S. POLITICS
WEKU

Why millions on Medicaid are at risk of losing coverage in the months ahead

The Biden administration and state officials are bracing for a great unwinding: millions of people losing their Medicaid benefits when the pandemic health emergency ends. Some might sign up for different insurance. Many others are bound to get lost in the transition. State Medicaid agencies for months have been preparing...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Oklahoma State
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Medicaid Expansion#The Research Brief#Aca
KCRG.com

SNAP benefits to be reduced to pre-pandemic levels in April

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting in April, SNAP food benefits will be returning to their pre-pandemic levels. The added minimum was $95 for those who receive SNAP benefits. For some families, it could be more depending on the number of people in the house and the overall household income.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
BGR.com

New stimulus money is on the way if you live in one of these states

Unsurprisingly, Americans have gotten pretty acclimated over the last couple of years to the free money they’ve gotten from the federal government. And, increasingly, from state governments that have started sending out their own stimulus checks and payments, now that those have dried up at the federal level. There will be ramifications of all this, of course, to reckon with down the line. But, for now?
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
BGR.com

$1,000 surprise stimulus check is coming to some Americans – see if you qualify

As we’ve said for a while now, stimulus checks this year are going to increasingly be a product of luck — with that luck mostly a function of where you live in the US. California, for example, is getting ready to potentially re-up its Golden State Stimulus program. And over on the other side of the country, one group in Florida is about to get a much-deserved additional stimulus check: Thousands of teachers, for the second year in a row.
FLORIDA STATE
BGR.com

No fourth stimulus check, but you might qualify to get $1,000 every month

Stimulus checks may have dried up at the federal level, but ambitious basic income projects underway now in at least 17 states aim to, if nothing else, at least fill the gap for people most in need. People like low-income mothers in such New York City neighborhoods as Washington Heights and Harlem, where they’ve started getting money through the city’s first basic income program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps: 34 states to see extra benefits

As the pandemic continues, many states are choosing to extend their funding of food stamps to their residents in the SNAP program. Many residents can expect extra to be sent in February. $1 billion per month began being provided in April by the federal government for SNAP benefits. The funding...
BUSINESS
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy