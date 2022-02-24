ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

How the presence of pets builds trust among people

By Become an author
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EeUio_0eNq4zDi00
Pet ownership can often enhance feelings of trust among strangers. FOTOGRAFIA INC./Collections E+ via Getty Images

Companion animals are a core part of family life in the United States, with 90 million American households having at least one pet. Many of us view pets as beloved family members who provide nonjudgmental emotional support and companionship during times of stress.

That’s not all. Research shows our pets can also strengthen our relationships and trust with other people. In addition, pets contribute positively to trust in our broader social communities.

Companion animals as social facilitators

As many of us know, animals provide an avenue for approaching another person socially, serving as a conversational starting point for connection. Pet ownership alone could be a source of shared interest and knowledge, even among people who may not have similar interests otherwise.

Simply walking down the street with a dog can lead to significantly more social interactions than walking without a dog. Assistance dogs can also facilitate these interactions. One study found that individuals using a wheelchair were more likely to be approached when their assistance animal was present.

The presence of an animal can also enhance perceptions of trustworthiness and responsibility, which in turn fosters positive social interactions. Researchers found that people were more likely to help a stranger with a dog than one without a dog, suggesting that the presence of an animal conferred perceptions of trust.

For children, interacting with a pet can also provide an additional opportunity to practice positive social interactions and develop empathy and compassion. Recent research indicates that living with dogs is associated with better social and emotional skills for children. In our own research at the Tufts Pets and Well-Being Lab, we also found that teenagers with high levels of attachment to their pets were likely to have higher levels of social skills and empathy toward others than those without such attachments.

Pets and social capital

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=494Kxb_0eNq4zDi00
Two neighbors stop for a conversation while walking their dogs. Spiderplay/Collection E+ via Getty Images

Pets have also been shown to foster social capital in communities. Social capital is a concept that encompasses the broader community and neighborhood networks of social relationships, and the degree to which the community has a culture of helping others. The trust inherent in these connections can lead to better health and well-being.

Interestingly, pet owners have consistently reported higher levels of social capital in their communities than people without pets, both in the United States and internationally.

In addition to social facilitation, pets can contribute to social capital by strengthening social trust within communities. Neighbors may rely on one another to assist with animal care, which builds reciprocal trust. Pet owners’ use of shared spaces, such as dog parks or green spaces, can lead to better social relationships.

In spite of it, during the COVID-19 pandemic dog owners were more likely than those without dogs to go for regular walks outdoors, providing an opportunity for community engagement during a period of extreme social isolation. The presence of an animal has even been found to increase positive social interactions in the workplace.

While evidence continues to support the idea that pets foster positive interactions between people, animals are not a universal solution for creating trust. There is still a lot we need to learn about the interrelated relationships between pets and people.

[Get fascinating science, health and technology news. Sign up for The Conversation’s weekly science newsletter.]

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Dogs available for adoption in St. Louis

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
LiveScience

Dog vision: How do dogs see the world?

Dog vision is very different from human vision. Dogs see the world in fewer hues than we do, but this doesn't mean our canine companions are completely colorblind. But even if dogs' visual worlds are not as clear or as colorful as ours, their ability to see motion is superior.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Parks#Companion Animals#Pet Owners#Social Skills#American
KTEN.com

How different generations treat their pets

Since the beginning of 2020, the coronavirus has caused a surge in pet ownership in American households. Many people turned to pets to offset their loneliness as a result of social distancing guidelines. The number of people who chose to adopt pets skyrocketed during this time, and millennials took center stage as the largest pet-owning generation, surpassing baby boomers. Millennials tend to view their pets as “starter children.” For many millennials, this means spending more money than the average on their pets, taking them to a pet day care, throwing doggie parties for their “fur babies,” and of course posting their best-dressed pets on social media.
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Do Dogs Know When They're Dying?

Adrienne is a dog trainer and former veterinary assistant. She has taken several specialized courses on hospice care for dogs. Whether dogs know when they are dying is something that has puzzled many dog owners across the globe. Since dogs cannot talk, we may really never know the exact answer,...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
countryliving.com

5 clingy dog breeds that love being around their owners

Dogs make the ultimate loyal companion, but some breeds are more clingy than others. From Cocker Spaniels to Skye Terriers, these dependent dogs often follow their owners all the time, no matter where they go. "The benefits of dog ownership are vast, including having a positive impact on our physical...
PETS
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
countryliving.com

15 Largest Dog Breeds That Make Great Pets

They say bigger isn't always better, but in the case of these large dog breeds, we beg to differ. From fluffy Newfoundlands to sleek Great Danes, these gentle giants make wonderful family pets and, despite their large size, not every breed needs a lot of space to run around in (Mastiffs, for example, have fairly low exercise requirements and are happy to relax at home for most of the day).
PETS
Wiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Rex and Shadow

Rex is a 2-year-old terrier, American pit bull/mix surrendered because his owner was no longer able to keep him. Rex is a very friendly dog. He is always outgoing and eager to meet someone new. He knows some basic commands and walks well on a leash. Rex would love to have his own yard to play in and have a family to love him. He would be okay with another dog but would not do well with cats. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.
PETS
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy