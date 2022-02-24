ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Majority of US abortions in 2020 were medication abortions, analysis finds

By Jessica Glenza
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08R7EI_0eNq4yKz00
A protester holds a sign during the nationwide Women's March in Texas in October 2021.

Medication abortion accounted for the majority of all abortions for the first time in US history in 2020, a new analysis by the Guttmacher Institute has shown.

Sometimes called the “abortion pill”, medication abortion is a two-drug treatment that is approved to terminate a pregnancy up to 10 weeks gestation or less. The drugs, sold under the brand name Mifeprex, have accounted for an increasingly large share of all abortions in the US since its introduction in 2000.

In 2020, the proportion of all pregnancies terminated with medication in the US jumped to 54% from 39% in 2017. Experts believe the increase was driven by the Covid pandemic and updated FDA regulations, which allowed the medication to be prescribed via telemedicine.

“We are seeing more people using medication abortion and some of that may have to do with the pandemic and being able to protect themselves from Covid,” said Elizabeth Nash, interim associate director of state issues at the Guttmacher Institute, a leading reproductive rights group.

“Accessing medication abortion means [people] don’t have to travel long distances, take time off of work and arrange for childcare,” said Nash. “That’s important too”.

What’s more, pandemic-era regulations that allowed for telehealth prescribing and mailing of abortion medication meant many people did not have to face aggressive protesters or harassment outside clinics.

“Because so many abortion patients are low-income, are Black and brown individuals, are young people, are LGBTQ individuals – people who have been systematically oppressed and faced barriers to accessing healthcare – being able to get access to abortion through telehealth is incredibly important,” said Nash.

Growing use of the “abortion pill” is also seen as a threat by anti-abortion campaigners, who have pushed state laws restricting access to the medication and made abortion medication the subject of online disinformation campaigns. Such campaigners would not be able to confront people seeking abortions if they are not forced to go to clinics.

Anti-abortion campaigners have been emboldened by a forthcoming supreme court decision, which is expected to severely restrict abortion rights by striking at the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling, which found a constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy and invalidated dozens of state abortion bans nationally. A decision is expected in June.

The findings about medication abortion are part of a larger set of research conducted by Guttmacher. Every three years, the institute surveys all known abortions providers in the US. The survey is not expected to conclude until later 2022. The estimated proportion of medication abortion was derived from an early analysis, and is not expected to fall below 50% even when all survey data is in.

Medication abortion is regarded as very safe, and uses mifepristone, followed by misoprostol. The drugs were introduced in 2000. By 2016, more than 3 million American women had taken the drug with 19 deaths reported, an effective mortality rate of 0.00063%. By contrast, giving birth poses a risk of death 14-times higher, according to a New England Journal of Medicine commentary article (the author received an unrestricted grant from Danco Laboratories, the maker of Mifeprex).

In April 2020, as the pandemic shut down healthcare facilities across the country, the FDA temporarily allowed telemedicine prescribing and mailing of mifepristone. The decision was made permanent in December.

In 2022, 16 states have so far introduced restrictions on mifepristone, including seven states which have introduced legislation to outlaw medication abortion entirely.

Thirty-two states already limit the healthcare providers who can prescribe medication abortion to doctors, even as providers such as nurse practitioners may also manage patient’s health. In 19 states, the prescriber must be present at the time mifepristone is administered, effectively barring telemedicine prescribing.

In addition to legal restrictions, medication abortion has become the subject of disinformation campaigns by anti-abortion organizations, many of whom advertise “abortion reversal” protocols.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has described so-called abortion reversal “unproven and unethical”. The only high-quality, randomized controlled trial to be conducted on the treatment was halted in 2019 when three women suffered severe hemorrhaging and had to be hospitalized.

Guttmacher released a second analysis showing it became significantly harder for low-income women to access birth control during the pandemic. A three-state survey in Arizona, Iowa and Wisconsin found between 30% and more than half of women faced delays or barriers in obtaining contraception. Those obstacles were exacerbated when women faced financial hardship caused by the pandemic.

Comments / 54

truanadashadapresure
2d ago

Trump stacked the supreme Court to weigh in on roe v. wade. this will be outlawed soon. if you come after my rights I'm going to come after yours. it's only fair and you know it.

Reply(14)
6
Eric Hogan
2d ago

I wonder what the percentage of anti-vaxxers are pro life. "You're not giving me any shots!""Hey lady! You can't decide what to do with your own body!"

Reply
2
Christopher Hagedorn
2d ago

All the people saying "My body my choice" seem to forget that they dont give the baby a choice before they get the abortion 🤔

Reply(4)
4
Related
Fortune

There’s a silent epidemic killing over 100,000 Americans a year, and the government is allowing the cure to get more and more expensive

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Ever since COVID-19 first arrived in the U.S. in January 2020, the first global pandemic in a century has been a non-stop newsmaking public health crisis that has killed hundreds of thousands and remained at the forefront of the nation’s collective mind.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Arizona State
State
Wisconsin State
Huron Daily Tribune

US agency says women can get abortion pill via mail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Women seeking an abortion pill will not be required to visit a doctor's office or clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. health officials said Tuesday in the latest reversal in an ongoing legal battle over the medication. The Food and Drug Administration announced the policy change...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Abortion Clinics#The Guttmacher Institute#Mifeprex#Fda#Lgbtq
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
The Independent

Missouri couple who pointed guns at BLM protesters put on probation and suspended from legal practice

A Missouri couple who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020 have been placed on probation by the state Supreme Court. The court on Tuesday suspended Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s law licenses but delayed their suspension by placing them on a year-long probation instead. The couple will be able to practice law during this time but the suspension will take effect if they violate their probation by breaking any more laws.“Should probation be revoked and the suspension take effect, no petition for reinstatement shall be entertained for a period of six months from the date the suspension...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
The Independent

Voices: If the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill passes in Florida, my kids will have a school life tragically similar to mine

2008 was a whirlwind year. The economy was in meltdown, America was on the cusp of electing its first Black president and I was graduating high school. Of course, we did elect Barack Obama that year, with my home state of Florida helping to put him over the top. In that same election, Florida voters also decided to deny people like me the right to marry whom we loved — in essence, making us second-class citizens. That was Amendment 2, which defined marriage as a union between a man and a woman (and is still in the Florida Constitution).That was...
POLITICS
NBC News

Arizona Republican breaks with party to block transgender health care ban

An Arizona Republican state senator broke with his party this week, blocking legislation that would have banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth. State Sen. Tyler Pace voted Wednesday with three Democrats on the Arizona Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, splitting the vote 4-4 and effectively killing the bill. Pace said that while he sees "both sides," he was ultimately swayed by personal stories from LGBTQ youths and their families.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Yea, that's it Tony! Fauci claims blue state's easing COVID mandates has 'nothing to do with politics' and is following the science as virus cases plunge 44% in one week

White House COVID-19 tsar Dr. Anthony Fauci said the recent surge of blue states lifting pandemic restrictions, such as mask mandates, has 'nothing to do with politics' and is in response to the nation's declining positivity rate. 'I wouldn't say it's the politics. I think it's the different evaluation of...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

163K+
Followers
54K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy