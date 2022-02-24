A dozen parade horses still looking for homes

The Humane Society of Louisiana is hoping to find homes for a dozen remaining parade horses.

Several parade horses have already been re-homed this year, but the organization says there are still a dozen horses who are in need of suitable homes.

The program, they say, has been very popular and has received applications from as far away as Massachusetts.

In order to adopt a parade horse, the Human Society says that adopters must meet certain criteria to be considered.

have prior horse experience or works closely with a stable if you are a first-time horse owner

have other horses, since they are herd animals and need companionship

can provide positive vet and farrier references

A list of available parade horses and adoption applications can be found on the Human Society of Louisiana's Mardi Gras Horse Adoption Program Facebook page .

The Humane Society says it has been facilitating adoptions for the past five years and has placed 77 horses in new homes.

