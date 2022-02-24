Hawks Get First Two Wins of 2022 Season at Thomas Nelson

The College of Southern Maryland Hawks baseball team earned their first two wins of the spring 2022 season on Sunday, February 20, beating the Thomas Nelson Community College Gators 15-5 in five innings in Game 1 and 13-2 in six innings in Game 2.

Game 1

The Hawks scored five runs in the first inning, three runs in the second, three in the third, and four runs in the fourth inning to take Game 1 of the doubleheader.

The 15 runs CSM scored was the most they’ve registered in a game since March 4, 2020, when they pushed 17 across against Thomas Nelson.

Freshman Hunter Rose led CSM in RBIs with three. Freshmen Kendall White and Cody Cox

Francis Segarra, and fourth-year player Trevor Drummond all drove in two runs each. Sophomore Robby Racey, third-year players Preston Long and Ethan Zorbaugh, and fourth-year player Peyton Myers contributed one run apiece. Myers and Long also scored three runs each.

Myers, Segarra, Cox, and White provided the extra-base hits, each recording a double.

The Hawks accumulated 11 walks, their most in a game since they were given 16 free passes by Union County College on March 14, 2018, in a 14-1 CSM win.

Fourth-year player Dylan Bell picked up his first win on the mound, striking out six Gators over four innings.

Game 2

The Hawks held a 7-2 advantage through four innings before using a six-run sixth inning to seal their second win of the day.

Mikey Guy had a game-high four RBIs, while sophomore Jordan McKenzie added three of his own. Guy also snagged two stolen bases.

The 16 hits CSM collected was their most in a game since April 4, 2019, when they had 18 against Thomas Nelson.

Zorbaugh was the winning pitcher, tallying two strikeouts while only giving up one walk and three hits over five innings