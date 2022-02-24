ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Hawks Get First Two Wins of 2022 Season at Thomas Nelson

By College of Southern Maryland
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ido25_0eNq4uo500

The College of Southern Maryland Hawks baseball team earned their first two wins of the spring 2022 season on Sunday, February 20, beating the Thomas Nelson Community College Gators 15-5 in five innings in Game 1 and 13-2 in six innings in Game 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kZfkt_0eNq4uo500

Game 1

The Hawks scored five runs in the first inning, three runs in the second, three in the third, and four runs in the fourth inning to take Game 1 of the doubleheader.

The 15 runs CSM scored was the most they’ve registered in a game since March 4, 2020, when they pushed 17 across against Thomas Nelson.

Freshman Hunter Rose led CSM in RBIs with three. Freshmen Kendall White and Cody Cox

Francis Segarra, and fourth-year player Trevor Drummond all drove in two runs each. Sophomore Robby Racey, third-year players Preston Long and Ethan Zorbaugh, and fourth-year player Peyton Myers contributed one run apiece. Myers and Long also scored three runs each.

Myers, Segarra, Cox, and White provided the extra-base hits, each recording a double.

The Hawks accumulated 11 walks, their most in a game since they were given 16 free passes by Union County College on March 14, 2018, in a 14-1 CSM win.

Fourth-year player Dylan Bell picked up his first win on the mound, striking out six Gators over four innings.

Game 2

The Hawks held a 7-2 advantage through four innings before using a six-run sixth inning to seal their second win of the day.

Mikey Guy had a game-high four RBIs, while sophomore Jordan McKenzie added three of his own. Guy also snagged two stolen bases.

The 16 hits CSM collected was their most in a game since April 4, 2019, when they had 18 against Thomas Nelson.

Zorbaugh was the winning pitcher, tallying two strikeouts while only giving up one walk and three hits over five innings

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Hawks cap historic regular season with shaky win

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — A historic regular season for South Harrison boys basketball wrapped up Thursday with a 60-50 win over Clay-Battelle, the Hawks’ 21st victory of the campaign. Coming off its lone defeat Saturday against St. Marys in the Little Kanawha Conference championship, Class AA...
LOST CREEK, WV
Union Democrat

Tioga Timberwolves fall to Faith Christian in D6 girls' basketball playoffs

The Tioga Timberwolves were eliminated from the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI girls basketball playoffs after suffering a 55-32 loss to Faith Christian High School from Yuba City at home Monday night in Groveland. Alaina Ahrens was the leading scorer for Tioga High with 21 points, followed by Beaumont Cook with 5, Dana Brandau with 2, Marissa Elgart with 2, and Mary Jane Hersom with 2. Tioga ended its season with a 12-5 overall record and 11-2 in league play.
GROVELAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csm#College Baseball#Segarra Cox#Union County College
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Trio from SMC of MD Field Hockey Named NFHCA Scholars of Distinction

BROCKPORT, N.Y. – The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) announced the 2021 NFHCA Division III Scholars of Distinction on Thursday morning. The St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team had seniors Sophie Carlson (Churchville, Md./C. Milton Wright) and Rachel Lansbury (Annandale, Va./W.T. Woodson) and first-year Jillian Mazingo (Queesnstown, Md./Queen Anne’s County) named Scholars of Distinction.
SPORTS
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Women Conclude Season in United East Conference Semifinals

Washington, DC– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team (12-13) ended their 2021-’22 campaign, coming up short this evening (Feb. 25) in the United East Conference tournament semifinals against Gallaudet University (16-8). The final score was 62-55. How It Happened St. Mary’s took an early lead coming out of the gate, outscoring the Bison 14-11 in the […] The post Seahawks Women Conclude Season in United East Conference Semifinals appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Elko Daily Free Press

Indians lock up Lions — Elko into state final for third-consecutive season

LAS VEGAS — Stifling, pesky, tough, stingy, gritty — all words associated with the defense of the Elko boys basketball team. On Friday, in the first Division 3A state semifinal, at Cox Pavilion, the North No. 1 Indians put on a clinic and left South No. 2 Somerset Academy bewildered and looking for answers — for which there were none.
ELKO, NV
Mountain Democrat

Oak Ridge girls hoops on to section finals

EL DORADO HILLS — Beaming a smile and nursing a few bruises, Ella Ray of Oak Ridge spoke of a cure no trainer’s room can offer. The senior center drew much satisfaction from a 47-41 victory Wednesday over McClatchy in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinals. With the 6-foot-3 Ray holding court at the post, the Trojans smothered the Lions with interior defense.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
Newnan Times-Herald

Lady Hawks get road playoff win

(McDonough, Ga) - Head Coach Justin Stephens and the Heritage Lady Hawks traveled to Eagles Landing Christian Academy (ELCA) on Tuesday night to play in the first round of the state playoffs. After missing their playoff opportunity last year because of COVID, the Lady Hawks took full advantage this year...
MCDONOUGH, GA
The Spun

Former Indiana Pacers Head Coach Has Passed Away

The basketball world received heartbreaking news this week. Former Indiana Pacers head coach Dick Versace has passed away at the age of 81. Versace spent a little over two seasons with the Pacers, owning a 73-87 record during that span. He was eventually replaced by Bob Hill. On Saturday, the...
NBA
Howard County Times

Fueled by its seniors, Mt. Hebron girls basketball defeats Marriotts Ridge, 49-32, to advance in playoffs

During a fourth-quarter timeout, Mt. Hebron coach Tierney Ahearn was prepared to have senior guard Danielle Bodziak shoot a pair of technical free throws. However, in the huddle, senior guard Erin Dixon had other ideas. The Vikings coach trusted her leading scorer, as she knocked down both at the charity stripe, pushing the lead to six with 4:06 remaining.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hillsdale Daily News

Pittsford varsity girls hoops ends their regular season with Senior Night Victory

PITTSFORD — The Pittsford varsity girls basketball program ended their season on another high note as they defeated Jackson Christian by a final score of 40-21. It was Senior Night for the Pittsford Wildcats, whose four Seniors helped lead the team to their 15th win in a row. The Pittsford Wildcats, led by head coach Aaron Davis, finished the year with a 17-3 record.
PITTSFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
Newnan Times-Herald

Vikings walk it off

The Northgate Vikings picked up their third one-run win of the season Thursday night in dramatic walk-off fashion. They defeated the Lagrange Grangers 4-3 in extra innings on some game-ending heroics by Josh Dalton. The Vikings found themselves down 3-2 going to their last at-bat but worked some seventh-inning magic...
LAGRANGE, GA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy