Texas’ varied landscapes and climates yield blooms all year long. March may be wildflower month here at Texas Highways, but one month is hardly enough to celebrate our opulent blooms. Luckily, wildflowers can be found nearly year-round across the state, provided you know where and when to look. Blooms are already popping in early January in the Rio Grande Valley and the Big Bend, while up in the Panhandle, wildflowers put on their show of colors from April to late fall. In the southern half of the state, wildflowers can bloom year-round.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO